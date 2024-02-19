Highlights Michael Beale's abrupt departure from Sunderland is likely influenced by poor performance and a controversial gesture directed at a player.

Beale's rocky relationship with Sunderland fans and a major incident on the field have contributed to his unceremonious exit as manager.

The lack of success, possible friction with players, and controversial actions culminated in Beale's short-lived and tumultuous tenure at the club.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Beale's time at Sunderland is over after just two months in charge.

Following speculation earlier on Monday, it has now been confirmed that former QPR and Rangers boss Beale has departed the Stadium of Light, and his assistant - previous Black Cats caretaker boss Mike Dodds - is taking charge of the squad until the end of the season.

Related 4 perfect Mick Beale replacements Sunderland must consider The Sunderland manager has reportedly been sacked at The Stadium of Light

Michael Beale - Championship record at Sunderland Games 11 Wins 4 Draws 2 Defeats 5 Goals Scored 13 Goals Conceded 13 Overall Points 14

His record as the boss of the Black Cats wasn't a good one, but an incident on Saturday afternoon between himself and Trai Hume in the 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City may not have helped his case either.

Northern Irish full-back Hume has been a point of consistency in what has been an up-and-down season for Sunderland, and he had to pass a fitness test on Saturday morning in order to start the club's game against the Blues this past weekend - which he did.

The defender had a decent game, but he was on a yellow card, and considering he had fitness worries earlier in the week, it led to Beale substituting Hume late in the match.

As Hume walked past his boss, he tried to greet Beale like most substitutes do, but Beale ignored the gesture.

Beale said after the game that he had not seen Hume make the gesture, and that he was going to go back in the dressing room to tell him that he had missed him, as per talkSPORT.

The former QPR boss later put a message out on his Instagram story which said: "I wasn't aware that I missed his handshake until being asked about it post game. I immediately went to see him to apologise."

He also praised Hume for his professionalism and work ethic.

Hume incident may have cost Beale his Sunderland job

FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke believes that the incident between Hume and the now-sacked Beale could have played a huge part in Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' decision to part company with the head coach.

He said: "The incident on Saturday with Beale and Hume - handshake-gate, it was awful timing for Beale, but it cut to him, I saw it at the time and my jaw hit the floor.

"I couldn't believe it. It looked blatantly obvious and the more you watch it the worse it gets.

"I know he put his statement out after and he said that he didn't see him - maybe he was so tunnel-visioned on the game that he didn't see him, but it looks horrific.

"He side-steps away - Hume looked fuming, something was probably said in the dressing room, the owners would have looked at that, and it could have been a factor in his dismissal, because he could be losing the dressing room, and that is the last thing you want to lose as a manager and I think that's definitely played a factor."

Michael Beale didn't help himself with Trai Hume incident

The 43-year-old was fighting an uphill battle from the time that he came in considering he was following on from a popular figure in Tony Mowbray, who took the club to the Championship play-offs at the first time of asking.

After the Sunderland fans chanted that he should be sacked during a loss at home to Hull City a month ago, he said that Mowbray 'isn't coming back', which perhaps didn't help him either.

He's almost taken on and challenged the fans at some stages, which, when you've lost more games than you've won, is a bold move.

When you're in the hot-seat you need to be on your best behaviour, and Beale's actions against Mowbray's side stank of poor man management and arrogance - he may have mellowed in the last couple of weeks but the Hume incident looks to be the straw that broke the camel's back.