Highlights Mark Robins says Coventry probably need to take some of their current results on the chin, even though he is desperate to win.

Coventry City's failure to convert draws into wins has been costly so far in the season.

The team's struggles to gel together due to a lot of squad changes should be taken into consideration when evaluating their performance.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said they need to take some negative results on the chin at this stage despite his desire to win, speaking after their 3-2 defeat against Cardiff City to the Sky Blues' media team.

The Midlands outfit have made a mixed start to the campaign, losing just two of their seven league games but also winning just one of those, with their failure to turn draws into wins proving to be costly for them at the moment.

Unlucky to lose 2-1 against Leicester City on the opening day of the season, with the visitors having chances to score more than one goal at the King Power Stadium, they then claimed a 3-0 home win against Middlesbrough.

At that point, it looked as though they were going to enjoy another successful campaign but draws against Swansea City, Sunderland, Watford and Hull City followed.

And they lost 3-2 at Cardiff City last night, managing to equalise in the opening 45 to take a 1-1 draw into the interval but failing to do enough in the second half to secure a point or three in the Welsh capital.

They will be very disappointed with this performance considering they would have been wanting to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible following the international break.

What did Mark Robins say after Coventry City's defeat at Cardiff?

Robins made a lot of changes to his squad in the summer and this was enforced, with Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer both being sold.

This was a big blow for the Sky Blues - but owner Doug King did reinvest that money and they look like a strong team on paper.

However, considering the number of ins and outs there were at the Coventry Building Society Arena, it was always going to take time for things to gel together.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

And this is one reason why Robins thinks they are currently enduring difficulties in their quest to get back to winning ways.

He said: "They're a new group and I'm not looking for excuses but I'm looking for better than that. There's no doubt about it. We will get better than that over time and this Championship is relentless.

"You've got to take some of these on the chin for the time being I'm afraid, it's horrible to say I don't like it, I don't like losing games, we want to win every game and we want to give the supporters things to shout about positively."

Should there be worry about Coventry City?

Coventry have endured a pretty poor start to the season but Robins has faced adversity at Coventry on numerous occasions and has managed to come out on the other side.

Many of these previous issues were off-field problems - but you would back him to turn things around on the pitch.

To lose two big figures like Gyokers and Hamer was a real blow and they haven't had Callum O'Hare at their disposal.

With this in mind, Robins needs to be given a considerable amount of time to turn things around.

Robins has shown Coventry a huge amount of loyalty and now is the time for the club to repay that.