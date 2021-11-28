Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Horrible mismanagement', 'Wonder what's gone on?' – These West Brom fans react to significant player update

42 seconds ago

West Brom are willing to let Robert Snodgrass leave the club in the January window, with the midfielder out of favour under Valerien Ismael.

The Scotsman missed the start of the campaign through injury and he had to be patient for his opportunity after returning to full fitness.

However, an injury to Alex Mowatt saw Snodgrass get some minutes and he went on to make four consecutive appearances from the end of October.

But, he hasn’t been involved in recent games, with reporter Alan Nixon confirming that the former West Ham man will be allowed to leave the club in the New Year when the window opens.

With Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby missing the trip to Coventry City next week through suspension, it’s fair to say the timing of this is a surprise, with many presuming Snodgrass has had a row with Ismael.

