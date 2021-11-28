‘Horrible mismanagement’, ‘Wonder what’s gone on?’ – These West Brom fans react to significant player update

West Brom are willing to let Robert Snodgrass leave the club in the January window, with the midfielder out of favour under Valerien Ismael.

West Brom. Snodgrass can go in window. Now out of plans — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 28, 2021

The Scotsman missed the start of the campaign through injury and he had to be patient for his opportunity after returning to full fitness.

However, an injury to Alex Mowatt saw Snodgrass get some minutes and he went on to make four consecutive appearances from the end of October.

But, he hasn’t been involved in recent games, with reporter Alan Nixon confirming that the former West Ham man will be allowed to leave the club in the New Year when the window opens.

With Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby missing the trip to Coventry City next week through suspension, it’s fair to say the timing of this is a surprise, with many presuming Snodgrass has had a row with Ismael.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

I don't rate Snodgrass but this is horrible mismanagement. Woefully short in midfield and we cut him adrift https://t.co/qx4HG9nCTx — Joel Penn (@Joelwba) November 28, 2021

Wonder what's gone on there then? https://t.co/AFBMQujHaF — Barry Moulsdale (@bazabaggie73) November 28, 2021

See normally at a club when a 34 year old midfielder who’s contract expires at the end of the season is told he can leave, their fans usually don’t have a meltdown However with our conspiracy theorists… https://t.co/3Tm5mYUhwZ — Callum (@CallumWBA_) November 28, 2021

I know he fluffed up at Fulham but something has defo happened behind the scenes here 👀 #wba https://t.co/8cJak1XOca — John (@YouBaggies) November 28, 2021

Would love a bit of honesty from VI as to why but doubt we’ll get that! https://t.co/aVLy93eAWo — Dan Cannon (@DANWBA125) November 28, 2021

He's killing this club — Joe (@Yacxb) November 28, 2021

So have a difference of opinion with Val and you're gone?

There won't be many left then soon. — pauljl 🇪🇺 (@PaulLovatt2) November 28, 2021