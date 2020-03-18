‘Horrible’, ‘Looks like Man United’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging 2020/21 concept

It is shaping up to be a rather interesting end to the season for Nottingham Forest, with the Reds hoping to finish what has been a positive season thus far.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are well in contention of a top-six finish, sitting fifth in the Championship and five points clear of seventh-placed Bristol City.

Results have dwindled of late having won only one of their last six games, but despite their hopes of automatic promotion diminishing, Forest will be looking to win promotion via the play-offs this term.

But with the EFL suspending all fixtures until the early stages of April due to the coronavirus spread, fans have started to wonder what will happen to the end of the season.

Attention could now turn to next season, and the people at Request A Kit, via Nottinghamshire Live, have come up with concepts kits for 2020/21.

Much like the old times, the Macron strip has red and black on the home shirt, which has divided the opinions of Forest fans.

As per the Nottingham Forest News page on Facebook, here’s what they had to say…

Ian Baggley: Horrible…!!! It’s got black on it! Even the black button is wrong. We are red and white only – it disappoints me that some of the iconic pictures of Pearce are with him wearing a home kit with black in it. No thanks…

Steve Barnes: Reminds me of the 1994/95 season shirt with collymore and Roy! Definitely like it!! Love the white as the away shirt! That reminds me of the 1988/89 shirt winning the league cup!

Matthew Bailey: Love this! I’m not a fan of Macron but I’d definitely buy the home shirt as it echoes some great memories from the early 90s. The blue away shirt would have to go with teal/green shorts for the same reason, otherwise my preference would be yellow shirt/blue shorts. Don’t like the white 3rd choice. Derby play in white & 3rd choice kits are just daft!

Liam Séamus Seosamh MacGabhann: Keep the shirt Garibaldi Red

Karen Pryce: I like it but it looks like Man United shirt with black in it. Just saying!

Andrew Bruce: Love that home shirt, as I have the original. Was hoping to see the return of Yellow and blue.

Bradley Simmons: Ive wanted us to have black on our shirts for years, would welcome this 100% love that 3rd shirt too