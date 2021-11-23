‘Horrible’, ‘Gutted’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to news involving Leeds United

Many Blackburn Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that winger Ian Poveda is facing a lengthily spell out on the sidelines through injury.

The Leeds United loanee sustained the injury during Rovers’ recent Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City, with the 21-year-old having had to have been stretchered off at Ashton Gate.

It has now been revealed by Blackburn that the player has sustained a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle, which means he will need to undergo surgery in order to return to action.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the news on Poveda to reach the Ewood Park faithful, with many fans taking to social media to air their views on what is yet another injury blow for Rovers.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Poveda’s injury was confirmed to be severe.

Feel for the lad wishing him all the best in his recovery. On another note we just do not have any luck when it comes to injuries 😔 — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) November 23, 2021

Just as he was getting a run together. Gutted for him. All the best In your rehab @IancarloP — 🌹Blackburn Ender (@90azz) November 23, 2021

Horrible injury, speedy recovery 👊🏻🙏 — Yvonne Pickering (@Pickering_Von) November 23, 2021

Get well soon Ian — Sam (@SamOGara4) November 23, 2021

What is it with our club and players getting injured all the time!? Mental — Chris Moss (@mosstoboy) November 23, 2021

Ouch. Hope u recover well fella. Just when you were getting it together. — PointlessSword (@PointlessSword) November 23, 2021

Gutted for him, just as he was starting to find his feet and the fans were backing him… Another reminder that the referee didn’t see it as a foul on Poveda and instead gave Bristol City advantage🤡 https://t.co/MReq7HeT8K — Jack🦧🇨🇱 (@JE22_JCK) November 23, 2021

Just as Ian Poveda finally starts to get going, he gets a long term injury. Our bad luck is simply undefeated. https://t.co/ZXlxKjkaKU — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) November 23, 2021