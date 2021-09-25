‘Horrendous’, ‘On thin ice’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to key figure as poor form continues

Middlesbrough’s tough start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Reading this afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s side had been hoping to be in the mix for promotion this campaign, but they have struggled to get going, with today’s defeat the seventh time in nine they’ve failed to win in the league.

In truth, the boss could have few complaints, as his side were second best for large spells, even if they did put the hosts under pressure late on before Matt Crooks was harshly dismissed.

As you would expect, the fans are not at all happy with how the team are playing and that ultimately comes down to the manager.

Whilst they’re critical about results, they also feel the style of play should be better considering Boro brought in some good players in the summer window.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Warnock from some of the support on Twitter…

You know what, I don’t see us getting any better right now. Beaten by two bang average sides, and coming up against a resurgent Sheffield United next worries me massively. Warnock is skating dangerously on thin ice. Lose Tuesday and he’s gone for me. #Boro #UTB — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) September 25, 2021

I have lost any confidence in warnock I’m sorry but his record in this calendar year is shocking. No shape no purpose no attacking play bad at defending midfield keeps disappearing warnock saved us 2 seasons ago but has done nothing since @boro #utb @nmaddo @BBCTeesSport — 𝓟𝓪𝓾𝓵 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓼 (@guvpaul1) September 25, 2021

that is an abysmal decision. gives Warnock a handy excuse as well. #utb #boro — FPL-BP 💙 (@PhiliusBoro) September 25, 2021

#WarnockOut 🦖

Worse than that dreadful season under Woodgate 😭

Unreal how finished Warnock is we are so bad at football get him gone PLEASE 🙏🏻⚽️ #Boro #UTB — UTB 🇸🇮 #WarnockOut 🦖 (@DailyBoro) September 25, 2021

I second this… we play a horrible style of football that has been horrendous to watch for years now. Don’t want to speak too early but I’m doubting Warnock already! #Boro #UTB https://t.co/3p5ubwhXJT — Thomas Flewker-Barker (@BarkerFlewker) September 25, 2021

Gutless embarrassing performance time for warnock to retire now for the long journey home #UTB pic.twitter.com/r5i9pK2ZCp — peter fry (@boro74) September 25, 2021

Just imagine what an attacking coach could do with this group of players. Don’t remember the last time I enjoyed watching a Boro game. #boro pic.twitter.com/OlnymgcRtQ — Kamran (@K4MY_) September 25, 2021