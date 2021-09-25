Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Horrendous’, ‘On thin ice’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to key figure as poor form continues

Middlesbrough’s tough start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Reading this afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s side had been hoping to be in the mix for promotion this campaign, but they have struggled to get going, with today’s defeat the seventh time in nine they’ve failed to win in the league.

In truth, the boss could have few complaints, as his side were second best for large spells, even if they did put the hosts under pressure late on before Matt Crooks was harshly dismissed.

As you would expect, the fans are not at all happy with how the team are playing and that ultimately comes down to the manager.

Whilst they’re critical about results, they also feel the style of play should be better considering Boro brought in some good players in the summer window.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Warnock from some of the support on Twitter…


