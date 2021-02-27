‘Horrendous’, ‘Neil out’ – Many Preston fans react as line-up for Huddersfield clash announced

Two of the worst form teams in the Championship for 2021 face off at Deepdale today as Preston North End welcome Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers picked up their first win of the whole of the year in a shock victory against Swansea City last week – Duane Holmes scoring twice including a thundering 25-yard effort.

They’ll find it tough against North End though, who have kept a number of clean sheets recently but have struggled to hit the back of the net consistently.

PNE had a lot of chances against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night, but the likes of Anthony Gordon and Ched Evans wasted glorious opportunities.

But the same players are getting their chance to make a difference again as Alex Neil has named an unchanged team for Carlos Corberan’s outfits visit.

That means Brad Potts stays in the team despite the uproar from PNE supporters at him starting in midweek, and he went on to miss some crucial chances in both halves.

Anthony Gordon will be hoping to break his North End duck after coming close against the R’s on Wednesday night – let’s look at the reaction from Preston fans to Neil’s line-up.

Gonna be no seats left row 25 and up with Potts hitting them everytime he shoots — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) February 27, 2021

Potts to score, put his fingers in his ears and cause an outrage ❤️ — Shaun Thompson (@shaunpne) February 27, 2021

Potts is screaming to be benched — Sam Thomas (@SamThomas26) February 27, 2021

Lets go! I think today is the day Gordon gets a goal. — Taylor Mannix (@taylormannix103) February 27, 2021

Potts ffs — Jono Bennison (@JonoBennisonPNE) February 27, 2021

Don’t understand what Neil sees in Potts🤯 https://t.co/ot8WDLAmBm — Aaron (@Crossi68Uk) February 27, 2021