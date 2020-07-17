Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Horrendous’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans bitterly disappointed by Danny Cowley’s team news

Published

3 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town will be looking to rock the boat in the Championship promotion race as they take on West Bromwich Albion, knowing that avoiding defeat will send Leeds United into the Premier League.  

Of course, Danny Cowley’s side are looking to retain their Championship status too, with three points all-but securing their place in the second-tier next season.

In terms of Huddersfield’s team news today, they’ve made four changes, with Juninho Bacuna. Andy King, Chris Willock and Fraizer Campbell all coming into the side. Interestingly, Karlan Grant is only on the bench.

That means it is Jonas Lossl in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler and Harry Toffolo in defence.

King, Stuart Hogg and Lewis O’Brien will rotate as a midfield three, with the latter expected to be the most advanced.

Willock and Bacuna should provide the width, with Campbell leading the line for Town.

Here, we assess the reaction to Huddersfield’s team news, with plenty of fans disappointed…


