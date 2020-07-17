‘Horrendous’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans bitterly disappointed by Danny Cowley’s team news

Huddersfield Town will be looking to rock the boat in the Championship promotion race as they take on West Bromwich Albion, knowing that avoiding defeat will send Leeds United into the Premier League.

Of course, Danny Cowley’s side are looking to retain their Championship status too, with three points all-but securing their place in the second-tier next season.

In terms of Huddersfield’s team news today, they’ve made four changes, with Juninho Bacuna. Andy King, Chris Willock and Fraizer Campbell all coming into the side. Interestingly, Karlan Grant is only on the bench.

That means it is Jonas Lossl in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler and Harry Toffolo in defence.

King, Stuart Hogg and Lewis O’Brien will rotate as a midfield three, with the latter expected to be the most advanced.

Willock and Bacuna should provide the width, with Campbell leading the line for Town.

Here, we assess the reaction to Huddersfield’s team news, with plenty of fans disappointed…

Going for a 0-0 draw then! Where are we getting any goals from with that starting XI? No Grant, no Mounie, no Smith-Rowe! — Michelle B (@shellbennett) July 17, 2020

That’s about as negative as you can get. Zero pace on the counter. #htafc — Chris Smith (@chefsmith28) July 17, 2020

can someone tell me who in this team can actually score a goal? — joel (@joelgrainger11) July 17, 2020

Where's the goals coming from…. 🤔😄😄 — Lee Oates (@LeeAirborne) July 17, 2020

No ESR or Pritch creativity? Bacca? — Steve (@gegenpresser21) July 17, 2020

Obviously Cowley sees the Millwall game as being easier than tonight looking at that side we’ll be lucky to only lose by two #htafc — DS!! (@daveswithy) July 17, 2020