Nottingham Forest

‘Horrendous’, ‘Has to go’ – This Nottingham Forest player comes in for fierce criticism after heavy loss

Nottingham Forest were hammered 5-1 by Swansea City in the FA Cup today, in a display that will have really concerned boss Chris Hughton.

The former Brighton chief decided to make ten changes for the tie, and he would’ve hoped those on the fringes would’ve impressed to give him a selection dilemma moving forward.

That didn’t happen though, as they were comprehensively outplayed by the Swans, with Reds centre-back Tobias Figueiredo struggling in particular.

The 26-year-old featured regularly for Forest last season, but Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna have established themselves as first-choice in recent weeks.

And, it’s fair to say the fans don’t expect Figueiredo to be breaking up that partnership at any point in the future.

The defender came in for huge criticism following his display, with fans feeling he was at fault for several of the Swansea goals. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


