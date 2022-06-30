Hornby, Watt, Odusina: All the latest Bradford City transfer news

Bradford City will be aiming to reach new heights in League Two under the guidance of manager Mark Hughes when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway in July.

Set to face Doncaster Rovers on the opening weekend of the season, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to feature in this particular fixture.

The Bantams have made a brisk start to their transfer business this summer as Hughes has opted to overhaul his squad.

As well as parting ways with players, Bradford have made 11 signings in the current window.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all of the latest Bradford transfer news…

Elliot Watt makes Salford City switch

As confirmed by Bradford’s official website earlier this week, Elliot Watt has sealed a permanent move to Salford City.

The 22-year-old opted against signing a new contract with the Bantams and has joined Salford for an undisclosed compensation fee.

During his time with Bradford, the midfielder scored five goals and provided five assists in 96 appearances.

Sam Hornby seals permanent Colchester United move

Sam Hornby has also moved on to pastures new this week.

As confirmed by Colchester United’s website, the League Two outfit have signed the goalkeeper on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Hornby, who has signed a two-year deal at Colchester, was loaned out to the club for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

During this particular spell, the 27-year-old made eight league appearances for the U’s.

Bradford secure the services of Timi Odusina

Bradford bolstered their defensive options on Monday as they secured the services of Timi Odusina for an undisclosed fee from Hartlepool United.

As confirmed by the club’s website, Odusina has signed a three-year deal at Valley Parade.

The defender produced some encouraging performances for Hartlepool in League Two last season.

During the 31 games that he participated in at this level, Odusina made 2.4 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per fixture and won 2.3 aerial duels per match.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80 in League Two during the previous term, the 22-year-old will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for Bradford in the new term.