Barnsley News
‘Hoping for big things’ – Many Barnsley fans react to transfer breakthrough
Barnsley have swooped to sign Liam Kitching from Forest Green Rovers.
For a number of months now speculation surrounding Kitching has been bubbling away around Oakwell, with Barnsley finally making a breakthrough with the centre-back in the opening week of January.
A club announcement has confirmed that Kitching has signed a four-year deal at Oakwell, taking the step back up into the Championship.
Can you name each of these 17 ex-Barnsley players just by looking at these 3 clues?
After progressing through the ranks at Leeds United, Kitching took the plunge into senior football with Forest Green.
He made 53 appearances for the club since signing from Leeds, but the 21-year-old now links up with a vibrant young squad on the rise at Oakwell.
Under Valerien Ismael, Barnsley are ninth in the Championship table and only three points outside the play-off places. Faith in youth has been good to them, with this another show of faith in a youngster.
Many Barnsley fans are expecting big things and are pleased with the signing.
We dive into their reaction here…
Welcome to tarn lad
Last one from FGR was a belter
— whiteyred (@3divred) January 5, 2021
Happy with that tbf
— .:./charlie.:. (@CG25BFC) January 5, 2021
Now we have a Kitching for the Freiser to go in
— KING CALLUM 👑 (@king_stylezz) January 5, 2021
Trust that he'll be a top signing in the future
— Aron Rodríguez (@SaloMinSondon) January 5, 2021
Ethan Pinnock regen is here😍
— Dan (@bfcdan7) January 5, 2021
Hoping for big things
— Jamie (@bfcjamie1) January 5, 2021
Welcome young en
Bags of potential
— Aaron🥶 (@uptarnandefc) January 5, 2021