‘Hopeless’, ‘Borrowed time’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to Nigel Adkins’ comments pre-Fleetwood Town

Nigel Adkins is under huge pressure as manager of Charlton Athletic and gave his thoughts ahead of the Addicks’ trip to Fleetwood Town this afternoon.

Charlton were outclassed in their 4-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers in midweek and look to be up against it as they prepare to face the Cod Army.

Simon Grayson’s men have scored 15 goals in their last five outings, a menacing proposition for a Charlton side who have conceded six in their last two.

Despite languishing in 20th place the Cod Army have put in some impressive performances of late, winning 4-2 at high flying Rotherham United and denying the league leaders, Sunderland, by earning a 2-2 draw.

Josh Davison’s opener and a strong first half performance against Bolton will give the Addicks some belief heading into the weekend, knowing that they will have two weeks on the training ground to follow it with their home game against the Millers postponed with players on international duty.

The fan base have made their feelings clear towards the manager in recent weeks and the reaction was no different to the former Southampton boss’ pre-match words.

Quiz: Have Charlton Athletic ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Won the top tier of English football Yes No

Here, then, we take a look at the best of the reaction from Charlton fans on Twitter ahead of the Addicks’ trip to Fleetwood…

How many changes this sat is anyone's guess, should've only been 1 major change and the majority could tell you who… — paul (@paulthecab) September 30, 2021

Let’s face it, it’s a bit hopeless at the moment. We should be turning teams over, not getting turned over home and away. — FPL_Diamante (@FPL_Diamante) September 30, 2021

"…the things we are doing well," What? What are they? Conceding 4 at home? Allowing them to cut inside towards goal, something 6yos are told not to do? not press? allow them to shoot from distance? play out the back to then hoof when we are pressed? Subs when too late? — Jon (@JTedders92) September 30, 2021

Borrowed time — Ryan Mason (@UniversalMSLtd) September 30, 2021

Can’t believe he’s still in a job — Nicholas (@NickWren95) September 30, 2021

Still here then — daniel (@cafc_daniel) September 30, 2021