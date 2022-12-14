“Hopefully we get it done” – Hull City fan pundit reacts as Tigers eye Premier League winger

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves believes the potential addition of Malcolm Ebiowei could be a good signing for the club in January.

The Crystal Palace starlet has been linked with a move to the Tigers in the winter window.

Ebiowei enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last year at Derby County, with Liam Rosenior playing a significant role in his emergence in the Rams’ first team squad.

The now Hull manager was assistant to Wayne Rooney, and will have worked with the winger a lot during their time together at Pride Park.

Northgraves has highlighted the advanced academies that the 19-year old has come through as a sign of his talent.

While he hasn’t featured regularly for Palace since joining them last summer, this Hull supporter still believes he is an exciting talent with a lot of potential.

He also cited his versatility as an attacker as a possible key asset that he could bring to the team.

“I think most fans are happy with loan signings for young exciting players,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“I think he falls under that category definitely.

“That Liam Rosenior knows him from his time at Derby last season towards the end [is good], made his debut against us very late in the game — I don’t remember anything of it.

“But he’s been in a few high highly reputable academies for big clubs Rangers, Arsenal, then obviously made his first team breakthrough at Derby.

“But now he’s at Crystal Palace, he’s made two or three Premier League appearances I think this season.

“He’s a young, exciting player that’s obviously got high potential and if he can come here and Rosenior can get the best out of him and help him realise that potential then any kind of loan signing like that is an absolute coup.

“Excited to see if we can sign him.

“Obviously he can play anywhere across the front line, I believe.

“So, again, someone who’s very versatile and can fit into different systems.

“So yeah, hopefully we get it done.”

Hull have had a busy last 12 months, with new owner Acun Ilicali coming into the MKM Stadium.

Liam Rosenior arrived in early November as the club’s latest managerial appointment, with the side currently 21st in the Championship table.

Up next for the Tigers is the visit of Sunderland on 17 December.

The Verdict

Ebiowei impressed during his time with Derby last season, performing well in the opportunities he was given.

It was not an ideal scenario for any youngster to come through due to the off-field issues persisting at the club.

But the 19-year old thrived and showed a lot of potential.

Going out on loan to the likes of Hull could be a great next step in his career, as gaining playing time is now essential for his development, and his relationship with Rosenior should help him to settle in quickly.