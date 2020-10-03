‘Hopefully this goes through’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as defender exit edges closer

Another Nottingham Forest fringe player is set to depart the club, with Aris Thessaloniki reportedly reaching an agreement to sign Yohan Benalouane.

Sabri Lamouchi will be looking to trim his squad before the end of the transfer window, with over 30 players now on the first-team books at the City Ground after making 12 new signings this summer.

The likes of Albert Adomah and Joao Carvalho have left the club this week, and according to SDNA, Yohan Benalouane is set to follow them out of the exit door.

SDNA report that Aris Thessaloniki have reached an agreement to sign the defender, who is out of contract at the City Ground at the end of the season.

Benalouane became Forest’s first signing under Martin O’Neill in January 2019, arriving from Premier League side Leicester City.

The 33-year-old went on to make 14 appearances for Forest in the second half of the 2018/19 season, but after picking up an injury, he has been unable to force his way into Sabri Lamouchi’s plans.

The arrivals of Scott McKenna and Loic Mbe Soh have provided fresh competition for the likes of Joe Worrall, Michael Dawson and Tobias Figueiredo, pushing Benalouane even further down the pecking order.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to this potential departure on Trentside…

I’ll always love the guy to be fair, wish him all the best — Adam (@leftbackadam) October 3, 2020

‘More importantly, another fringe player on his way out’ Few more to follow hopefully. No loss to us at all. Scored one decent goal, that aside, a liability. — Paul 🏳️‍🌈 (@Paul_Manc_Red) October 3, 2020

“Forest pay club record £500,000 to sell Yohan Benalouane to Adis Thessaloniki” #nffc — Mikey Hollingsworth (@mikeyholli18) October 3, 2020

Great business if true. £30k a week off the bill — Real James Overton (@OvertonOfficial) October 3, 2020

Another fringe player on high wages, hopefully this goes through — Kallum (@kallumo_98) October 3, 2020

Rated his no none sense defending — JP (@Bo55jppnffc) October 3, 2020

Bang average player on big wages, when will we learn — Peter Raeburn (@Pete_Raeburn) October 3, 2020