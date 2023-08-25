Highlights Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that his departure from the club was due to differing visions for the club's future, providing clarification to supporters.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Moore's explanation was necessary and hopes that both parties can now move on from the situation.

Moore hinted at a potential return to management in the future, emphasizing the importance of finding the right fit for his ambitions.

Carlton Palmer believes that all concerned with Sheffield Wednesday should move on after former boss Darren Moore revealed his reasons for leaving Hillsborough - a move which took many outsiders by surprise.

Moore was in charge of Wednesday from March 2021 until his departure just under two months ago, overseeing a final day relegation just two months into his tenure against Derby County as well as two dramatic play-off campaigns.

The latter of those ending his time at the club, after the most extraordinary semi-final comeback from 4-0 down to eventually defeating Peterborough United on penalties before Josh Windass' 123rd minute winner in the final against local rivals Barnsley at Wembley.

Since his departure, Spaniard Xisco Munoz has tried to stamp his authority on the team, making 10 additions. However, a turbulent pre-season looks to have translated onto the pitch, with three defeats from three so far this season.

What has Darren Moore said?

Prior to Xisco's appointment, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri claimed that Moore had requested a new three-year deal with four times his previous salary , but Moore has since revealed with Sky Sports that his departure was down to both parties' visions for the club's future differing.

"After Wembley and the dust had settled, we had a meeting, the chairman and myself, to continue what was discussed in the build-up to it.

"I'm clear on record saying irrespective of what division the club was in our targets were set in mind.

"When we had the meeting, the vision set at that timescale was just a little bit out of line.

"Amicably we came to an agreement at the time and decided it wasn't right. The decision was made for me to step away and the club to continue.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say on Darren Moore's revelations?

Speaking to Football League World, former Wednesday player turned pundit Palmer believes that Moore has made the right decision in giving every Wednesday supporter clarification on his reasons for leaving, but stressed that both parties must move on from this situation.

"I think it's good that Darren has come out and spoken about the situation. He's a very good friend of mine and I think it's important to acknowledge that it's not his style to do this.

"It's good that he's made the situation clear after the chairman made his own comments. Therefore, it was important that Darren put his side of the story forward so the fans and everybody else is aware of the truth.

"Hopefully now this situation can be put to bed. Sheffield Wednesday can get back to what they're doing under the new manager, and Darren can get back into the game and do what he does best, which is being a very good manager." Palmer continued.

Will we see Darren Moore back in management soon?

In the interview with Sky, Moore did hint at a return to management, but says his next move has to be the right fit.

He was linked with a move to Barnsley after Michael Duff left for Swansea City just days after his own departure from Sheffield Wednesday, however the Tykes opted for Neil Collins.

"You always want it to be the right one, and you always want the right one to come… where your ambitions are met really, in terms of that going forward. So absolutely, you’d want that one, and hopefully that opportunity will come.” Moore added.