‘Hopefully someone puts a bid in’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond as upcoming reveal teased

Sunderland supporters certainly had a lot to say after the release of the ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ series two trailer.

The documentary series is due to be released on Netflix on April 1.

It is the eagerly-anticipated follow-up series to the first, which detailed the Black Cats adapting to life in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

The hope was that it would see them mount a challenge for promotion, but instead saw them relegated to League One.

One year on, the second series is due to be released and will focus on last season’s run to the League One play-off final – a game which they ultimately lost against Charlton Athletic at Wembley.

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 arrives on April 1st. Looking forward to finding out how this one ends… 🙃 pic.twitter.com/SEBYjgic6c — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2020

Ahead of its release in April, Netflix have released the trailer for the series which has been shared by fan site Roker Report.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say about the upcoming series.

From the Martin bain show to the Charlie Methven show by the looks of it — steven darroch (@dazzaftm85) March 18, 2020

And Sunderland supporter who says their not going to watch it is lying — Matthew Lowerson (@MJL_SAFC) March 18, 2020

wE sAw YoU cRyInG oN nEtFliX 🥴🥴🥴 — Joe (@JOE_SAFC2015) March 18, 2020

Thats superb. Cant wait — Forza Sunderland (@ForzaSunderland) March 18, 2020

This is 95% Donald and Methven. The series could be unwatchable… — Derek Liddle (@Dezos1984) March 18, 2020

Trailer looks good but I know it would be heart breaking to relive it again — Scott Davidson (@scottdavidson12) March 18, 2020

