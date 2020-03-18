Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hopefully someone puts a bid in’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond as upcoming reveal teased

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland supporters certainly had a lot to say after the release of the ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ series two trailer.

The documentary series is due to be released on Netflix on April 1.

It is the eagerly-anticipated follow-up series to the first, which detailed the Black Cats adapting to life in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

The hope was that it would see them mount a challenge for promotion, but instead saw them relegated to League One.

One year on, the second series is due to be released and will focus on last season’s run to the League One play-off final – a game which they ultimately lost against Charlton Athletic at Wembley.

Ahead of its release in April, Netflix have released the trailer for the series which has been shared by fan site Roker Report.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say about the upcoming series.


