‘Hopefully now we will realise how much we miss him’ – Charlton fans react to injury update on key man

Charlton face a crunch clash against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough at The Valley on Saturday, but they’ll have to do it without defender Naby Sarr, who has been ruled out through injury.

The 26-year-old, who missed Charlton’s 4-0 hammering against Huddersfield Town last weekend with a calf problem, hasn’t trained this week and won’t be able to help his team try and collect a potential crucial three points, although Bowyer is hopeful that the Frenchman will be able to return next week.

Defeat at The Valley combined with Stoke City picking up even a point against Hull City will see the Addicks slip into the relegation-zone for the first time this season with just ten games remaining after this weekend.

Charlton fans have been reacting sadly to the news that Sarr is unavailable for the game in South London. Both Charlton’s official Twitter account and reliable Addicks journalist Richard Cawley provided the update earlier today – the news wasn’t greeted positively, however.

You can see some of the best responses below.

Shows how bad Pearcy & Deji are when I’m gutted that Naby’s out — smaclennan (@Maccn5) March 5, 2020

Naby 😭 pic.twitter.com/G0utvQA8cL — Name cannot be blank (@CafcFreddo) March 5, 2020

We need to get behind the team at the weekend. The team need to show some fight and when we get in trouble at the back, properly clear the ball. Winning some headers too would be nice — Kevin Fuller (@FULLERK88) March 5, 2020