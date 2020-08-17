‘Hopefully more of the same’ – Plenty of Barnsley excitement greets incoming transfer news

Barnsley have re-signed Killian Ludewig on a season-long loan as planning continues for a second successive season back in the Championship.

Gerhard Struber did a fine job with the Tykes in the Championship last season and, after a tough start under Daniel Stendel, he guided them to safety with a magnificent win over Brentford on the final day of the campaign.

Ludewig was part of the furniture during the second-half of the 2019/20 season, making 18 appearances in the Championship and registering one assist.

Now, it has been announced by Barnsley that the 20-year-old is returning for a second spell at the club, this time having agreed a season-long loan from RB Salzburg.

The defender showed plenty of tactical versatility under Struber, playing on either side of the defence and also pushing forward into a wing-back role.

His form clearly impressed the Barnsley faithful, with many fans overjoyed to see such a positive piece of summer transfer business…

LUDEWIG!! We’re actually gunna win the league. pic.twitter.com/emSQBJRcug — Josh (@jahayward94) August 17, 2020

Announce Promotion — Tom Orridge (@TomOrridge) August 17, 2020

Great signing and clearly He Loves it at Barnsley — Geoff Bailey (@Geoffthetyke) August 17, 2020

Good signing was good last season for us hopefully more of the same 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Nathan Bfc Machin 🔴⚪️🇦🇹 (@nathan_bfc_8) August 17, 2020

Here’s to you kilian Ludwig Barnsley loves you more than you will knowww 🔴⚪️ — Barnsleyfc_fans_forever (@roccomcg07) August 17, 2020

Get in this lad gave everything at this club — Ross Flavell (@RFlavell) August 17, 2020

Welcome home — Daniel🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@danielbfc__) August 17, 2020

Get in — Kyle (@KyleBarrett2007) August 17, 2020