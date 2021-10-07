‘Hopefully, it’s my position to lose’ – Derby County player desperate to stay in team

Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop told the club’s official website that it is ‘up to him to keep the shirt’ with the Rams having been given the chance to feature in their starting eleven over the last few weeks.

The shot-stopper has emerged as a solid option at the back for Wayne Rooney’s side having impressed in recent weeks.

He joined the Pride Park outfit over the summer and it looked as if he may have to settle for a spot on the bench when he first arrived at the club.

However, thanks to circumstance and the first-choice shot-stopper Kelle Roos having to miss out, the former Wycombe man jumped at the chance to step into the side and has impressed hugely.

Now, the player is understandably desperate to stay in the team and has claimed that he hopes it is ‘his position to lose.’

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “My mindset is a playing mindset whether I am the number two goalkeeper or not. Kelle was brilliant in the first part of the season and his red card at Sheffield United was maybe a little harsh, but it gave me my opportunity and I just wanted to take it.

“Luckily the manager has kept faith with me and kept me in the team, so hopefully it’s up to me now to keep the shirt with Kelle, and David Marshall too, breathing down my neck.

“Hopefully it’s my position to lose and mine to keep hold of but that is ultimately down to the manager.”

Allsop has certainly looked sharp when given the chance. With a clean sheet against Reading in his first start, he made fans sit up and take notice. He followed that showing with yet another clean sheet in his side’s 0-0 draw against Swansea.

It gifted Derby a valuable point and gifted another clean sheet to Allsop. Now, he looks ready to carry on in the side and keep up these superb showings.

The Verdict

Kelle Roos has certainly looked good for Derby so far and was rightly the first-choice at the beginning of the current season. Allsop though has come into the side and done an incredible job at filling in and has now earned a run of games with the Rams.

There is absolutely no reason why the former Wycombe man should be dropped to the bench again at this moment in time and, if he was, it would be extremely harsh on him.

Instead, while he is enjoying a rich vein of form, he should be entrusted to keep playing in goal. If he can replicate his performances against Swansea and Reading every week, then Wayne Rooney is certainly on to a winner.