“Hopefully it takes me somewhere” – Jes Rak-Sakyi speaks over Crystal Palace future during Charlton Athletic stint

Jes Rak-Sakyi has impressed with Charlton Athletic during his loan spell so far and with Crystal Palace no doubt watching on happily, the player has told London News Online that he remains in regular contact with the side and is hopeful of a playing berth with them soon.

The youngster has headed out on loan to the EFL for the first time in his career so far this season and it has so far led to plenty of impressive showings. The 20-year-old has already been called upon 12 times and has three goals and two assists to his name so far.

At the weekend, he was at his brilliant best yet again. The winger was a constant pain in the side of their opponents Shrewsbury and it was his effort that led to the Addicks claiming a 1-0 win over the club.

It means that Ben Garner’s side are now seventh in the league – and are just two points off the play-off places after a superb upturn in form.

The promotion spots and the top six is a real possibility for the side now and if Rak-Sakyi can continue to produce the goods in terms of both goals and assists, then they could soon climb into those positions.

For the youngster, he has an eye on helping Charlton of course, but also has another eye on impressing enough to get into the Crystal Palace squad upon his return. The winger has admitted he is in regular contact with the side and is hopeful that this stint can help him to push on next season.

He said: “[Palace head of loanees] Mark Bright is always calling me and most of the coaches [at Palace] as well. Some of the lads have been encouraging me and telling me that I’m doing well. Just keep going and hopefully it takes me somewhere next season.

“They’ve got a lot of great attacking players. Wilf [Zaha], Jordan [Ayew], [Eberechi] Eze and [Michael] Olise. Those are players in my position that I really look up to.”

The Verdict

Jes Rak-Sakyi has been really good so far in League One and has emerged as one of the brightest and best players for Charlton now this season.

With the club not always finding the back of the net too easily – in no small part down to a lack of options in attack – for the winger to have already chipped in with five goal contributions in 12 games is very solid. The youngster has proven that, even though it is his first loan spell, he is ready for regular competitive football.

If he can help Charlton to achieve a promotion back to the Championship this year, then not only would he be a hero amongst Addicks fans, but he would also do his chances of getting in the Crystal Palace team the world of good. Granted, the third tier is a long way below the Premier League but it could still put him in contention.

He just needs to keep producing the goods and performing week-by-week and he could certainly get the chance with his parent club next season.