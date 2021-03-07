On-loan Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen has suggested that he hopes that Leicester City will once again sanction another loan move for him in the summer transfer window.

Iversen arrived on loan at Deepdale in January with North End having needed to bring in a new goalkeeper following the injury to number one Declan Rudd. The Leicester stopper had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Belgium side Oud-Heverlee Leuven. However, the 23-year-old only made five league appearances before picking up an injury and losing his place.

That came after he had a successful loan spell with Rotherham United last term, where he kept ten clean sheets in 34 appearances (Sofascore) to help the Millers earn promotion to the Championship. The keeper has been an impressive performer for Preston keeping four clean sheets in his 12 league appearances so far (Sofascore). The Lilywhites are thought to want to keep him for next term.

Speaking to Lancashire Live following Preston’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, Iversen insisted that he hopes that Leicester can loan him out again next season as he aims to continue to develop with regular first-team football.

He said: “I don’t know, I actually don’t know. Hopefully, I can go out on loan again.

“It’s not my choice really but I want to play football every week and so hopefully I can go out on loan again next season.”

The verdict

Iversen has been an excellent addition for Alex Neil’s side and he has stepped in to fill the gap left behind by Rudd very capably. The Leicester loanee has managed to average an impressive 2.8 saves per game so far for the Lilywhites and some of those have been excellent stops that prevented certain goals for opponents.

The 23-year-old has a lot of potential and is still very young for a goalkeeper, the problem is he is behind one of the best keeper’s in the country at Leicester. That makes loan moves the only real option for him to get regular game time. It is therefore not surprising that he would want to head out on loan again next term.

Given his stance, the Lilywhites need to do all they can to convince him and Leicester that a move back to Deepdale would be the best option for his development. Iversen though might have the pick of a lot of sides when the summer window opens if the Foxes do sanction a loan move again.