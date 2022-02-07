‘Hopefully he can get us up this season’ – Carl Winchester addresses Sunderland new arrival

Sunderland’s Carl Winchester is optimistic that the arrival of free agent striker Jermain Defoe can help the Black Cats secure promotion back to the Championship this term.

Having joined the club on transfer deadline day, Defoe made his second debut for the North East club from the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

That loss dents Sunderland’s promotion hopes and highlights just how important it is that the right manager is appointed as a replacement for Lee Johnson, who was sacked last Sunday meaning an interim coaching team were in charge against Doncaster.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, Winchester discussed the arrival of Defoe and revealed he was hopeful that the 39-year-old could prove the difference this term.

He said: “It’s a massive lift for everyone. We know what a quality player he is and his experienced.

“Hopefully he can get us up this season.

“You saw the reception on Saturday. It just gives everyone a lift and a buzz, to have him in the changing room with us it’s brilliant.

“He’s experienced and will take to the young lads, he’s just good to have in the changing room and everyone can learn off him which I think is great.”

Defoe’s previous spell at the Stadium of Light came between 2015 and 2017, seeing him score 37 goals in 94 games.

With Nathan Broadhead sidelined due to injury, the experienced forward appeared to arrive as cover for Ross Stewart but was used alongside the Scot on Saturday when Sunderland were chasing the game.

The Verdict

He may be in the twilight of his career but landing Defoe could have a decisive impact in the race for promotion.

The ability to introduce someone of his quality and experience from the bench late in games could prove massive while the influence he should be able to have in the dressing room will surely be really helpful as well.

The next new arrival at Sunderland is likely to be the most important, however, with the North East club on course to appoint a new manager in the coming days.

Whoever arrives will likely need to have an instant impact as there are only 16 games left of the League One season and the Black Cats have lost ground in the race for the automatic promotion places recently.