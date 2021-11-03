‘Hope you’re listening’ – Many Charlton fans plead with Thomas Sandgaard to make major club decision

Ever since Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard made the tough decision to part company with Nigel Adkins two weeks ago, there has been a real upturn in form on the pitch at The Valley and an increased spirit away from it.

Things were not working out for the Addicks under Adkins’ management and with the London outfit sitting in the League One relegation zone, Sandgaard had to make his first major decision since becoming the club’s new custodian over a year ago by sacking the ex-Southampton boss.

The man who has replaced him for now is former Charlton midfielder Johnnie Jackson, who has already had one brief caretaker spell this year following the departure of Lee Bowyer to Birmingham in March.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Charlton Athletic academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1. Karlan Grant Yes No

And with the hierarchy taking their time on deciding who will fill Adkins’ shoes in the dugout, Jackson is getting the chance to show what he’s capable of and then some.

His opening task over a week ago couldn’t have been much tougher but his side went up to the Stadium of Light and defeated Sunderland 1-0, before heading back to home turf and drubbing Doncaster Rovers 4-0 this past weekend.

League One takes no prisoners though and a tough task came about last night when Rotherham United visited The Valley, but a second half Conor Washington equaliser meant a share of the spoils with the Millers.

Charlton’s performances have been much improved under Jackson and it’s led to fans begging Sandgaard to make the 39-year-old the new head coach on a permanent basis.

Fantastic turnaround, great decision! Jacko and Euell proving 100% they’re the men for the job 👏🏻💪🏼 — Steve (@blackersblack) November 2, 2021

They are playing for Jaco — Graham curd (@Grahamcurd) November 2, 2021

Johnnie Jackson’s Red Army 👍🏼 Hope you’re listening… — Ben (@BenH93_) November 2, 2021

Give it to JJ based off that! That was the first true test. They weren’t the best the first half, they came out the second half wanting that point. Under Adkins they would’ve came out weaker! — Fish 🎣 (@silkse7uk) November 2, 2021

Well surely that says a lot when it come to management decisions 🤷🏼‍♂️ 👀 cough cough WE WANT JACKSON — charltonrealtalk (@charltonrealta1) November 2, 2021

Let’s give JJ some love, the guy has been absolutely immense in the hot seat 👏🏽👏🏽 Keep the Burton game on and let’s keep pushing!! COYR — CassCAFC (@cassidyai2) November 2, 2021

18 points off top….. it’s on! 🤣 only joking, but 11 points off playoffs is definitely on IMO. Jacko and Euelly 👌🏼 #cafc — Ryan Mason (@UniversalMSLtd) November 2, 2021

Young upcoming modern manager. Ticks all the box’s! No one else is going to be excepted if JJ doesn’t get the job! — Richie (@richhill68) November 3, 2021

After the match, Paul Warne said ““You can see they [Charlton’s players] want the caretaker to get the job on a performance like that.” Give it to JJ. We would have lost this game s few weeks ago. — Christopher Farley (@farlesworthy) November 3, 2021

Give him the job on a permanent basis and back him in jan — Kam (@kamlovesstella) November 2, 2021

You know what to do Thomas!! Give him that contract — BenCoombs (@BenCoombs1) November 2, 2021

You know what you’ve got to do SIGN HIM UP 😉😉 — Jack Burton (@JackBurton1905) November 2, 2021