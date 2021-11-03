Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hope you’re listening’ – Many Charlton fans plead with Thomas Sandgaard to make major club decision

9 mins ago

Ever since Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard made the tough decision to part company with Nigel Adkins two weeks ago, there has been a real upturn in form on the pitch at The Valley and an increased spirit away from it.

Things were not working out for the Addicks under Adkins’ management and with the London outfit sitting in the League One relegation zone, Sandgaard had to make his first major decision since becoming the club’s new custodian over a year ago by sacking the ex-Southampton boss.

The man who has replaced him for now is former Charlton midfielder Johnnie Jackson, who has already had one brief caretaker spell this year following the departure of Lee Bowyer to Birmingham in March.

And with the hierarchy taking their time on deciding who will fill Adkins’ shoes in the dugout, Jackson is getting the chance to show what he’s capable of and then some.

His opening task over a week ago couldn’t have been much tougher but his side went up to the Stadium of Light and defeated Sunderland 1-0, before heading back to home turf and drubbing Doncaster Rovers 4-0 this past weekend.

League One takes no prisoners though and a tough task came about last night when Rotherham United visited The Valley, but a second half Conor Washington equaliser meant a share of the spoils with the Millers.

Charlton’s performances have been much improved under Jackson and it’s led to fans begging Sandgaard to make the 39-year-old the new head coach on a permanent basis.


