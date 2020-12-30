‘Hope you stay with us’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 26-y/o’s display in win over Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to 22nd in the Championship, table as they beat promotion-chasing Middlesbrough 2-1 at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening.

Callum Paterson gave the Owls the lead after 30 minutes, before Liam Shaw made it 2-0 just ten minutes later to give the home side a comfortable lead heading into the break.

Duncan Watmore pulled a goal back for the visitors, but they were unable to find the equaliser on the night, as Sheffield Wednesday picked up an important three points.

The Owls now find themselves just three points adrift of safety heading into the New Year, and they’ll be eager to build on this strong performance against Neil Warnock’s men.

One player that played their part in the win over Boro was Josh Windass, with the forward making his 21st appearance of the season for Sheffield Wednesday.

Windass took to Twitter after securing the three points, and

Love this team . Second half the back to back games showed! No legs left at all . So much spirit in the second half . A lot of quality in the first . Absolutely love it 🦉❤️ — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) December 29, 2020

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Windass’ performance against Middlesbrough, with many hoping that he’ll stay with the club for the foreseeable future.

Great words. If the fans can see the battling spirit they will be very happy — Bos (@OneGaryReaney) December 29, 2020

All we’ve ever asked for is try’ers, invariably though try’ers usually become winners!! Keep it going!! — Howey (@howeybaby) December 29, 2020

Was in utter despair at the state of my team this morning. That's just put a smile back on my face. Thanks to you all for giving it everything tonight 💙💙🦉🦉 — Kat (@kmowl44) December 29, 2020

I genuinely hope you stay with us pal, but would understand if you chose to move on. We need players like you to get us out of this mess! Wawaw — Ryan Davies Tattoo (@royalowltattoo) December 29, 2020

We fans need to hear positive stuff at the moment Josh,so thanks for that.mood lifter 👍👊#WAWAW #swfc — nigel lawes ⓥ🌱 (@nig_L) December 29, 2020

You always give 100% josh, and that’s all we asked for, I think your a quality player and I hope the rumours about you leaving aren’t true — Kie 🦉 (@KIE10) December 29, 2020

Loving watching you mate. You never stop. You looked dead on your feet but you kept working for the team! And the celebration with the Gaffer at the end shows what it means to you. Brilliant mate. — ryan (@ryanHarry_9) December 30, 2020

That's all we ask for, passion for the shirt and 100% work rate #uto 👏👏👏🦉 — John Duncan (@JohnDuncanJD) December 29, 2020

Josh top effort you beast never stop running for us! but please sort these red hearts out 💙 🦉 — Sam Clark (@clarkswfc) December 29, 2020

Love it windog now onto Friday — nels 🦉 (@jdn1867) December 29, 2020

Well done Josh, worked your socks off tonight, as all the lads did 👏👏👏👏 — Ian Price (@IanSWFC) December 29, 2020

Put a great shift in tonight 👏 made a massive difference — Adam (@bidderadam) December 29, 2020