‘Hope you stay with us’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 26-y/o’s display in win over Middlesbrough

51 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to 22nd in the Championship, table as they beat promotion-chasing Middlesbrough 2-1 at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening. 

Callum Paterson gave the Owls the lead after 30 minutes, before Liam Shaw made it 2-0 just ten minutes later to give the home side a comfortable lead heading into the break.

Duncan Watmore pulled a goal back for the visitors, but they were unable to find the equaliser on the night, as Sheffield Wednesday picked up an important three points.

The Owls now find themselves just three points adrift of safety heading into the New Year, and they’ll be eager to build on this strong performance against Neil Warnock’s men.

One player that played their part in the win over Boro was Josh Windass, with the forward making his 21st appearance of the season for Sheffield Wednesday.

Windass took to Twitter after securing the three points, and

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Windass’ performance against Middlesbrough, with many hoping that he’ll stay with the club for the foreseeable future.

