‘Hope you continue to prove me wrong’, ‘Incredible contrast’ – Many Bristol City fans praise one man after Boro win

1 hour ago

Bristol City ended their seven-game losing run with a 3-1 win against Middlesbrough at the Riverside last night and many fans have been praising the performance of striker Nahki Wells.

The Bermuda international has struggled to reach his best since joining from Burnley last January and has been particularly disappointing in their recent barren run.

But in the last game before Nigel Pearson formally takes charge of the Robins, Wells epitomised a City side that looked rejuvenated against Boro last night.

There was real chemistry between him and strike partner Famara Diedhiou, which led to a flurry of early chances.

Diedhiou nodded in a cross to give the visitors their opener before sliding one past the keeper after a lovely assist from Wells.

The 30-year-old then turned from creator to goalscorer for City’s third, racing through to latch onto a ball headed over the top by his strike partner and calmly rounding the keeper before finding the back of the net.

Wells’ goal tally is now eight for the season and he has shown his new manager that despite some dismal displays in the first two months of 2021, he has the quality to help the Robins climb back up the table.

He also seems to have impressed many of the City fans, having drawn flak from them in past weeks.

Read their reaction on Twitter here:


