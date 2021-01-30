‘Hope we get him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player jets in for medical

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to completing the loan signing of James Garner, according to Football Insider.

The Manchester United midfielder had his loan spell at Watford cut short yesterday, and looks set for another loan move away from Old Trafford.

Garner made 12 league starts for Watford and made 23 appearances for the club in total, but regular game time is needed.

Nottingham Forest are now said to be closing in on the loan capture, with Garner set for a medical at the City Ground this morning.

The Reds are looking to add depth to their midfield, with Ryan Yates, Harry Arter and Jack Colback all currently out injured.

They tried to bring in Dan Gosling from AFC Bournemouth this week, but the player rejected a move to Trentside and opted to remain at the Cherries.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions as Garner looks set to jet in for a medical…

Good player with potential, we could build with him! However too many options already! — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) January 30, 2021

People will say it’s a bad signing because he couldn’t cut it at Watford but the reality is their expectations are a lot more than ours. I wouldn’t be opposed to it tbh. — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) January 29, 2021

Would take him for sure — JT (@Turns88) January 29, 2021

Couple of my mates are United fans who really rate this kid, hope we get him 👍 — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) January 29, 2021

Exactly the type of signing we should be adding to this ageing, lethargic squad which is past its prime — Mike (@msmcglau) January 29, 2021

Yet him in and start a relationship with Utd — Ed 034 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@dingdinghopkin) January 29, 2021

Don’t we have any young lads coming through the ranks at Forest. Why do we always have to get loans? Here for 5 mins then gone. — Barnesy (@JBarnesy38) January 30, 2021

Loan I assume pal? Interesting one, especially with the current injury situation in midfield — Camel Fog (@CityGroundCamel) January 30, 2021

Absolutely the sort of signing I wanted us to make. https://t.co/oYPpozUXc6 — Ben (@BenNFFC2002) January 30, 2021