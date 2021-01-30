Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hope we get him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player jets in for medical

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to completing the loan signing of James Garner, according to Football Insider.

The Manchester United midfielder had his loan spell at Watford cut short yesterday, and looks set for another loan move away from Old Trafford.

Garner made 12 league starts for Watford and made 23 appearances for the club in total, but regular game time is needed.

Nottingham Forest are now said to be closing in on the loan capture, with Garner set for a medical at the City Ground this morning.

The Reds are looking to add depth to their midfield, with Ryan Yates, Harry Arter and Jack Colback all currently out injured.

They tried to bring in Dan Gosling from AFC Bournemouth this week, but the player rejected a move to Trentside and opted to remain at the Cherries.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions as Garner looks set to jet in for a medical…


