‘Hope this isn’t the actual replacement’, ‘This is poor’ – These Ipswich fans react to latest club decision

Ipswich Town will head to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening with a new temporary manager following the sacking of Paul Cook over the weekend.

After just nine months in charge at Portman Road, Cook was relieved of his duties as the Tractor Boys’ manager, leaving them in 11th position in League One.

More was expected from the Suffolk club’s new owners this season having overseen a mass overhaul of the squad which is what Cook wanted and results were not up to the standards required.

A goalless draw in the FA Cup against Barrow was the final straw as Cook was sent on his way, and the club have confirmed a familiar face will be entering the dugout as the new interim boss.

That is John McGreal, who only came back to Portman Road as a youth coach on Thursday, and he’s now been thrust into the dugout immediately following Cook’s departure.

McGreal joined Ipswich as a player in 1999 from Tranmere Rovers and played a key part in their immediate promotion to the Premier League, remaining at the club until 2004 when he departed for Burnley.

Now he is back as interim manager and Ipswich fans have been reacting to this latest development ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Addicks.

