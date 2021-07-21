‘Hope this is rejected’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer bid arrives for player

Nottingham Forest have received an offer from Blackpool for Jordan Gabriel, according to Alan Nixon.

Gabriel thrived on loan at Blackpool last season, making 35 appearances in all competitions as the Tangerines won promotion from League One.

The 22-year-old is now back at Forest trying to impress Chris Hughton at pre-season, with Forest currently lacking in depth at right-back.

But Forest, who have won their first pre-season games against Alfreton, Port Vale and Northampton Town, have now received an offer for Gabriel.

According to Alan Nixon, an offer is now in for Gabriel, but Forest are likely to wait and see if another full-back arrives before deciding.

Other clubs are said to be keen on signing Gabriel, too, meaning that this may not be the end of speculation surrounding his future.

At the moment, Gabriel is Forest’s first-choice right-back following Cyrus Christie’s return to parent club Fulham at the end of last season.

Carl Jenkinson is at the club, too, but his future remains uncertain having been told to find a new club by Chris Hughton.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to the potential sale of Gabriel…

Been good in pre season. Wouldnt mind us bringing in a number one right back with Gabriel pushing them. #NFFC — Forest (@nffc_news__) July 21, 2021

Done ok in preseason, started games. I would keep as back up. Can't see the fee being much. We will see — Rocky 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Rocky1Red) July 21, 2021

He is 23 in September.

Its now or never in the Forest first team for him. — Chilwell Red (@mikeyboy19682) July 21, 2021

Be surprised if we sell considering he is currently our first choice and our only right back option — Kevin Durrant (@NFFC_U_REDS) July 21, 2021

Hope this is rejected. Clearly one for the future and he’s our only right back. We need two #nffc https://t.co/mS6tkXId23 — CB (@Chris78901) July 21, 2021

Jayden Richardson has done well in pre season mate, and been out of position on the left.

He could be the backup then we bring someone in to be 1st choice. Gabriel nearly 23 now, not 100% sure he's 1st choice material myself. — DNOnMAZ9 (@DNOnMAZ9) July 21, 2021

Think it’s enough to get him? Been one of our more consistent players (most involved and good performances) in pre-season so far — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) July 21, 2021

Decent fee Al? Id be inclined to let him go. Not sure he's starter material for us. And at nearly 23 maybe best to move on. — DNOnMAZ9 (@DNOnMAZ9) July 21, 2021