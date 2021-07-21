Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Hope this is rejected’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer bid arrives for player

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have received an offer from Blackpool for Jordan Gabriel, according to Alan Nixon.

Gabriel thrived on loan at Blackpool last season, making 35 appearances in all competitions as the Tangerines won promotion from League One.

The 22-year-old is now back at Forest trying to impress Chris Hughton at pre-season, with Forest currently lacking in depth at right-back.

But Forest, who have won their first pre-season games against Alfreton, Port Vale and Northampton Town, have now received an offer for Gabriel.

22 things all Nottingham Forest fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22

Forest were formed in which year?

According to Alan Nixon, an offer is now in for Gabriel, but Forest are likely to wait and see if another full-back arrives before deciding.

Other clubs are said to be keen on signing Gabriel, too, meaning that this may not be the end of speculation surrounding his future.

At the moment, Gabriel is Forest’s first-choice right-back following Cyrus Christie’s return to parent club Fulham at the end of last season.

Carl Jenkinson is at the club, too, but his future remains uncertain having been told to find a new club by Chris Hughton.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to the potential sale of Gabriel…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hope this is rejected’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer bid arrives for player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: