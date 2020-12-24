‘Hope this is a joke’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to emerging transfer news

Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a shock move to re-sign defender Sam Hutchinson, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hutchinson was released by the Owls at the end of last season following seven seasons and more than 150 appearances for the Hillsborough outfit.

Less than four months later, the 31-year-old was snapped up by Cypriot outfit Pafos, where he’s featured six times.

However, the Mirror believe that Tony Pulis is keen on bolstering his defensive department with the signing of the former Chelsea centre-back, and although Hutchinson himself would be open to return to Hillsborough, the Owls endured problems with paying players wages back in November, which could prove a stumbling block.

Despite sitting 23rd in the current Championship standings, Wednesday have conceded just 21 goals in their 20 league matches, and have other priorities in January – with Pulis’ men only finding the net just 11 times up the other end.

The Wednesday faithful would appear to share those views, and have had their say on Twitter to the prospect of Hutchinson re-joining:

Sam was such an important part of our team under Carlos but that was 5 years ago. His injury and disciplinary record isn't what we need right now. We need fit and available players week in week out. It's a no from me — Max Rebo (@MaxRebo26309927) December 24, 2020

Of all players from the Carlos period they want to bring back Hutchinson? Can start with Alex Lopez, Ross Wallace, Gary Hooper, Jack Hunt, Vincent Sasso, Fernando Forestieri first! — Tim Rowson (@Tim_Rowson) December 24, 2020

Leave him in the past we are looking to bring back another deep lying midfielder why? — Big dawg (@CameronWraith) December 24, 2020

A bit of a liability on the pitch so why ?

Supposed to be moving forward and not backwards — Daryl Slinn (@darylslinn) December 24, 2020

Come on, time to move on now surely. As much as I rated hutch — Mark (@mark42swfc) December 24, 2020

It’s a Christmas miracle 😂😂😂😂 and what an earth for? — James Turner (@J4ME591) December 24, 2020

No don’t want him he wasn’t good enough before and definitely won’t be now — Sando (@Sando19792826) December 24, 2020

Can’t see it. We want to move onwards not backwards. — D.J. Nick Prewett / Parkgate Camera Drones (@DJNICK1212) December 24, 2020

😂😂 give over!! — Paul Holbrook (@pholbrook87) December 24, 2020

Hope this is a joke — Tom Walker (@walkerswfc) December 24, 2020