Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Hope this is a joke’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to emerging transfer news

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a shock move to re-sign defender Sam Hutchinson, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hutchinson was released by the Owls at the end of last season following seven seasons and more than 150 appearances for the Hillsborough outfit.

Less than four months later, the 31-year-old was snapped up by Cypriot outfit Pafos, where he’s featured six times.

However, the Mirror believe that Tony Pulis is keen on bolstering his defensive department with the signing of the former Chelsea centre-back, and although Hutchinson himself would be open to return to Hillsborough, the Owls endured problems with paying players wages back in November, which could prove a stumbling block.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25

Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances?

Despite sitting 23rd in the current Championship standings, Wednesday have conceded just 21 goals in their 20 league matches, and have other priorities in January – with Pulis’ men only finding the net just 11 times up the other end.

The Wednesday faithful would appear to share those views, and have had their say on Twitter to the prospect of Hutchinson re-joining:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hope this is a joke’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to emerging transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: