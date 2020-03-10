‘Hope they fold’, ‘Meltdown’ – Many Millwall fans aim digs at Charlton as messy dispute continues

Charlton Athletic have been flung into chaos by a disagreement between their chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, which has led many Millwall fans to aim digs at them.

The dispute has spilled over to social media, with both parties taking turns to post statements.

Nimer has accused Southall of “misusing the club’s funds” and has suggested that until he is removed as chairman, capital contributions into Charlton will be suspended.

In a statement via the club’s official Twitter account, Southall has rejected the accusations leveled at him and claimed that the majority shareholder has not put any money into the club since January.

A report from the Daily Mail has suggested that there are fears among some players that their contracts will not be able to be fulfilled by the club.

It looks a real mess for the South London club and at this point, it is hard to see how it will be resolved.

The whole situation looks very concerning for the Addicks but it appears to be entertaining parts of the Den faithful, who took to Twitter to aim digs at their South London rivals.

Read the reaction of Lions supporters here:

The Charlton owner when he realised they still had to play Millwall pic.twitter.com/SqOzA9vazQ — Dave (@rundaverun93) March 10, 2020

At this point gonna be more millwall than charlton at the valley 🦁 — 🤐 (@SellickTed) March 10, 2020

If you feel sorry for Charlton don’t show your face down Millwall again I hope they fold 🤣 — C🇬🇧 (@CSM1094) March 10, 2020

Charlton in meltdown, Cheltenham first day, boris hasn’t a clue what to do. And millwall are two points of the playoffs. What a week — J (@JamesAris97) March 10, 2020

Just think about the 6 points we will lose each season if they go — Tony Andrews (@tonyandrews1971) March 10, 2020

Poor Charlton fans with all this uncertainty this morning. Lemme give y'all some certainty… … You'll never beat Millwall — Jam (@_Jampot) March 10, 2020

Charlton fans this year have claimed they will finally beat Millwall, said they were virtually promoted in September, told Millwall to mind the gap only to end up relegated and put into administration while we kept quiet and got on with a 46 game season 😉 — Dolbs (@MillwallDolbs2) March 9, 2020