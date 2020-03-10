Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Hope they fold’, ‘Meltdown’ – Many Millwall fans aim digs at Charlton as messy dispute continues

Published

36 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have been flung into chaos by a disagreement between their chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, which has led many Millwall fans to aim digs at them.

The dispute has spilled over to social media, with both parties taking turns to post statements.

Nimer has accused Southall of “misusing the club’s funds” and has suggested that until he is removed as chairman, capital contributions into Charlton will be suspended.

In a statement via the club’s official Twitter account, Southall has rejected the accusations leveled at him and claimed that the majority shareholder has not put any money into the club since January.

A report from the Daily Mail has suggested that there are fears among some players that their contracts will not be able to be fulfilled by the club.

It looks a real mess for the South London club and at this point, it is hard to see how it will be resolved.

The whole situation looks very concerning for the Addicks but it appears to be entertaining parts of the Den faithful, who took to Twitter to aim digs at their South London rivals.

Read the reaction of Lions supporters here:


