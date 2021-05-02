‘Hope that’s the last we see’ – Plenty of Derby fans hit out at one man after Swansea defeat

Derby County were dealt yet another blow in their battle to avoid Championship relegation on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City at The Liberty Stadium.

Things started well for the Rams, who led early in the second through Tom Lawrence, only for goals from former Derby man Morgan Whittaker and Conor Roberts to turn the game in Swansea’s favour.

That result, Derby’s sixth defeat in a row, means that they will be relegated on the final day of the season next week, if they lose to fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Does Pride Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Pride Park have a larger capacity than Bristol City's Ashton Gate? Yes No

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Derby fans were far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with striker Martyn Waghorn one who came in for particular criticism.

The 31-year-old endured another disappointing afternoon in a Derby shirt, as he struggled to pose much of a threat to the Swansea goal, and he has now scored just three goals in 31 league appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side this season.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by the Derby fanbase, with many keen to vent their frustrations at another underwhelming performances from the striker.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rams supporters had to say.

Can’t wait for Waghorn to leave. Slow and disinterested #dcfc — Greg Ford (@gregford4) May 1, 2021

Don’t want to see waghorn in a derby shirt ever again … — Jason Whitaker 🐏 (@snakepit5) May 1, 2021

Can’t say I will be sorry to see the back of Waghorn at the end of this season 🙄 #dcfc — Lou Hillyer (@hillyer_louise) May 1, 2021

It’s taken 80 minutes to decided waghorn was completely ineffective 🤷🏼‍♂️ clueless #dcfc — 🐏 DCFC 🐏 (@Dbez15) May 1, 2021

Hope that’s the last we see of Waghorn. #dcfc — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) May 1, 2021

You’d be forgiven for not realising Waghorn was even on the pitch #dcfc — Ewan Valentine (@Ewan_Valentine) May 1, 2021

Who do you think Derby’s worse player is this season and why Martyn waghorn ? #dcfc — Col Stringer (@ColinStringer6) May 1, 2021