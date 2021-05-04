Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Hope that kills’, ‘Death by a thousand cuts’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Rotherham result in relegation battle

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday still have a chance of staying in the Championship after Rotherham were held to a draw against Luton Town this evening.

All Owls fans knew that if the Millers won at Kenilworth Road they were realistically down, as they would need a win on the final day, a Rotherham defeat at Cardiff and a significant goal swing.

However, now they know that a win against Derby will be enough if Cardiff City avoid defeat to Paul Warne’s men in Wales.

Of course, Wednesday still have a lot to do, but the fact they still have a decent chance of survival is more than most could’ve imagined when you consider some of their defeats recently.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20

What year were the club founded?

So, a nervy final day lies ahead, something the fans have got used to over the years, and here we look at some of the reaction to the Rotherham result from Twitter this evening…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hope that kills’, ‘Death by a thousand cuts’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Rotherham result in relegation battle

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: