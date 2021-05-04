Sheffield Wednesday still have a chance of staying in the Championship after Rotherham were held to a draw against Luton Town this evening.

All Owls fans knew that if the Millers won at Kenilworth Road they were realistically down, as they would need a win on the final day, a Rotherham defeat at Cardiff and a significant goal swing.

However, now they know that a win against Derby will be enough if Cardiff City avoid defeat to Paul Warne’s men in Wales.

Of course, Wednesday still have a lot to do, but the fact they still have a decent chance of survival is more than most could’ve imagined when you consider some of their defeats recently.

So, a nervy final day lies ahead, something the fans have got used to over the years, and here we look at some of the reaction to the Rotherham result from Twitter this evening…

It’s the hope that kills yer #SWFC — Matt Chafer (@matt_chafer) May 4, 2021

Not sure how this has gone to the last day of the season. But I’m starting to believe it’s possible #swfc — ryan walker (@walker_ryanswfc) May 4, 2021

0 points from losing positions at a ground where we've not won in about 100 yrs, easy innit #swfc — AMill (@Amillo47) May 4, 2021

Huge result from Luton – amazingly we’re still in it. Now, can we please get behind the boys on Saturday? Our biggest game since play-offs. Toxicity will do nothing. Backing the lads might actually do something. Let’s just forget about Chansiri til 3pm Saturday at least. #SWFC — Joe. (@JozephSM) May 4, 2021

Oh well last day of the season it is then….. Must win and were all Cardiff fans too …..#swfc — Donald McCrorie (@IlGrandeToro) May 4, 2021

Death by a thousand cuts…can't believe we're still alive #swfc — Giggsy (@craigyhibbert) May 4, 2021

Get Gary Megson in that dressing room on Saturday, delivering a Mike Bassettesc speech… Get the lads actually up for the game first time this season #swfc — James Reaney (@Jamesreaney92) May 4, 2021