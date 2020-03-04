Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hope so’, ‘Will be gone in the summer’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans debate future of young midfielder

Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh is having a fantastic season on loan at League One side Coventry City but there appears to be much debate amongst fans of the club whether or not he will be an important player for the Robins next season. 

The x-year-old joined the Sky Blues on a season-long loan in August and has been integral to their success in the English third tier.

Coventry are top of League One, two points clear of second-placed Rotherham United with a game in hand over them.

Walsh has been a key performer for Mark Robins’ side. The central midfielder has made 33 appearances for the Sky Blues in total and is the highest-rated player in the squad, according to Whoscored.

He has anchored their midfield three for much of the season, helping to dictate play and control the game for Coventry.

Walsh’s dynamism and excellent ball skills have also made him a threat in the final third. The 22-year-old has contributed four goals and four assists, and averages the second-most key passes in the squad this season (Whoscored).

With Josh Brownhill leaving City in January, there is a hole in the Robins midfield at the moment and there appears to be debate among fans of the South West club whether Walsh could play a big part for them next season.

