‘Hope so’, ‘Cracking news’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player update

Sheffield Wednesday have offered talented defender Osaze Urhoghide a new contract as they look to secure his long-term future.

Sheffield Wednesday have offered a new contract to Osaze Urhoghide. Understand talks are ongoing. The arrival of Darren Moore as manager is expected to accelerate things over the coming weeks. #SWFC https://t.co/MOHFfsrm4j — Dom Howson (@domhowson) March 2, 2021

It has been a campaign to forget overall for the Owls, but the emergence of the 20-year-old has been one of the few positives.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer, there is a fear that Urhoghide could leave in the summer, like Liam Shaw, who is poised to join Celtic.

But, Wednesday are moving to ensure that doesn’t happen, after Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson revealed that an offer has been put to the youngster.

Given the way Urhoghide has impressed, this is obviously news that has delighted the Wednesday support. Moving forward, they will want to see new boss Darren Moore build a team around the talented younger player.

So, there is a hope that this can get finalised, and here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

I hope so he deserves a deal. Long way from the finished article but definitely showing big potential — Wednesdayite (@Wednesdayite4) March 2, 2021

Well done ozzie well deserved 19 years old playing like it’s nothing. My cb🤟🏾💙 — ED14 (@ED6ix) March 2, 2021

I'm sure it's up to DM to access his squad first before offering contracts , Chansiri seems to over ride his own managers 😮 — Lee sheffield Owl #UK 🇬🇧 (@OwlSheffield) March 2, 2021

Alexa play Saturday Night 💙 https://t.co/f7gbpBIhrZ — Will Fowler (@willfowler1867) March 2, 2021

Cracking news 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/dOSZGeDGSa — Lee SWFC Hague (@75HagueSWFC) March 2, 2021