“Hope so…” – Available coach linked with Rotherham United job addresses future

Dean Holden has revealed he hopes to be back in a coaching or management role soon amid links to the vacant Rotherham United job.

The Championship club are still searching for a replacement for Paul Warne, who left to join Derby County during the international break, and Holden is one of the names that has been mentioned in connection with the job.

Journalist Alan Biggs has reported that the 43-year-old was “very keen” on taking charge at the New York Stadium.

Holden has been out of a job since leaving Stoke City in August but, in a Twitter exchange with Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson, indicated he hoped to be back in the game soon.

Holden is a candidate with plenty of experience in the Championship – though most of it has come as an assistant coach.

He held that role at Stoke under Michael O’Neill before stepping up briefly to be the interim boss after his sacking and spent four years assisting Lee Johnson at Bristol City before succeeding him as permanent head coach.

Quiz: Did Rotherham United win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Vale Park - Port Vale Win Draw Lose

The Verdict

It seems Holden is keen to get back into coaching or management soon, which is in line with reports that he’s very keen to take the Rotherham job.

While he’s got plenty of experience in the Championship and the EFL, his only two permanent spells leading sides were not hugely impressive – though admittedly both were in difficult circumstances.

Holden does seem to be in the mould of the young up-and-coming coaches that the Millers have been linked with but you wonder whether he may have to drop down a few divisions and work his way back up.

Unlike some of the other names linked, however, he is available right now and that could perhaps push the balance in his favour.