“Hope nothing happens” – QPR fan pundit weighs in on recent murmurs involving R’s player and Rangers

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of their new head coach Neil Critchley when they take on Preston North End on Saturday.

Having missed the R’s defeat to Burnley last weekend due to injury, it remains to be seen whether Leon Balogun will make his return to action at Deepdale.

In a recent edition of The Beautiful Game Podcast, the defender admitted that he didn’t want to leave Rangers earlier this year.

Despite the fact that Mick Beale, who signed Balogun during his brief spell in charge of QPR, has now taken over the reins at Ibrox, Rangers have yet to show any concrete interest in the 34-year-old.

The defender’s current deal at Loftus Road is set to expire next summer and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed with the R’s.

Making reference to Balogun, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has admitted that he hopes that the club will be able to retain the centre-back’s services in the upcoming January transfer window.

Speaking to FLW, Moir said: “Leon Balogun signed for us on a one-year deal so if there’s a chance of him going back to Rangers, they will have to pay us money for him which would seem a bit silly.

“So, no I can’t see Balogun leaving in January but then after this season’s up, possibly.

“But then he would be 35/36 maybe and then Mick Beale may want him at Rangers for another year, who knows?

“He definitely won’t be leaving in January unless something bizarre happens with his contract here and we end it but no, I can’t see that.

“I’m hopeful that him as a top professional will be able to forget about the Mick Beale and Rangers situation and just carry on with his time with us at least until the end of the season as he’s been superb really when he’s played.

“So we want to get him back fit and back into the starting eleven really so I’m hoping nothing happens which means he leaves.

“So, no I cannot see it happen in January and hopefully he gets back fit, gets back into the starting eleven and helps us out at the back as we have looked a bit dodgy in recent weeks and have looked a better side with him in it.

“It might allow us to maybe adapt and change to a back five with three centre-backs but who knows.

“I want him back fit and playing.”

The Verdict

Moir’s comments regarding Balogun’s situation are understandable as when he has been fit enough to feature, the Nigeria international has shown some signs of promise and thus the club shouldn’t be looking into the possibility of allowing him to leave in January.

During the 12 Championship games that he has participated in for QPR, the defender has made 1.2 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 4.1 clearances per fixture.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.93 at this level, Balogun will be confident in his ability to help the R’s achieve a relative amount of success in the second half of the season.

Despite their recent downturn in form, QPR could still potentially launch a push for a top-six finish with Balogun in their side as they are only three points adrift of the play-offs places.