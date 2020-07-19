‘Hope Leeds do the right thing’ – These Whites fans react as they await player update

Leeds United have enjoyed a brilliant few days and they proved why they are champions with a comeback 3-1 win at Derby County this afternoon.

The Whites secured promotion on Friday and they won the title yesterday, so they went into today’s game under no pressure at all.

However, there was one negative at Pride Park, with Gaetano Berardi stretchered off in the first-half after suffering a knee injury – although he did recover to join in the post-match celebrations on crutches.

The no-nonsense defender has been a popular figure at Elland Road over the years but his future is unclear as he is out of contract when the season ends and he hasn’t been a regular under Marcelo Bielsa.

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

So, that was potentially the last time the fans saw Berardi in the Leeds shirt and it’s fair to say he will be missed if he does depart.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Berardi from Twitter…

Get well soon #Berardi ✊🏻 I’m confident I’ll see you in Leeds shirt next season! Love you man!💛🤍💙#mot #lufc — Yan Sulikowski🏆🥇 (@YanSulikowski) July 19, 2020

Hope Leeds do the right thing by Berardi if it's a bad one #lufc — Rob Collins (@robcollins2016) July 19, 2020

Worried about Berardi with his contract being up – hope Leeds do the right thing and give him another year even if it's just to recover. He deserves it. #lufc — Patrick Veale (@nuttyhill) July 19, 2020

His contract is up in another match time, based on his decision as far as I'm aware. What happens if he has a serious injury? Is he just cut loose? Really bothering me after he's been such a part of the Leeds family. — Josey back up North, PhD 💙💛🏆 (@jemccudden) July 19, 2020

Will be gutted if we don't give him a year. Deserves it in so many ways. Might not be a starter in the PL but he's a fighter and we could need one. — Tim Kinnear-Smith (@timmsy_ks) July 19, 2020

give casey, edmundson, davis, and bogutz are run in the last game. and berardi must have a new contract, no matter what. #lufc so much hard work and such a bright future. #wguafc — LEEDS ARE BACK (@LUFCLew) July 19, 2020

Give him a year contract!!!!😍😍 — Della Thornton (@dellathornton) July 19, 2020