Leeds United

‘Hope Leeds do the right thing’ – These Whites fans react as they await player update

Leeds United have enjoyed a brilliant few days and they proved why they are champions with a comeback 3-1 win at Derby County this afternoon.

The Whites secured promotion on Friday and they won the title yesterday, so they went into today’s game under no pressure at all.

However, there was one negative at Pride Park, with Gaetano Berardi stretchered off in the first-half after suffering a knee injury – although he did recover to join in the post-match celebrations on crutches.

The no-nonsense defender has been a popular figure at Elland Road over the years but his future is unclear as he is out of contract when the season ends and he hasn’t been a regular under Marcelo Bielsa.

So, that was potentially the last time the fans saw Berardi in the Leeds shirt and it’s fair to say he will be missed if he does depart.

