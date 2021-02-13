Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Hope it’s not too serious’ – Many Bristol City fans react to omission of one man ahead of Watford clash

Published

20 mins ago

on

Bristol City midfielder Joe Williams has not been named in the matchday squad for the clash with Watford today, which has caused a stir among many fans of the South West club. 

The 24-year-old joined the Robins from Wigan in the summer but due to injury issues, he has featured just twice so far.

City have been plagued by injury problems this season and it seems that Williams, who was forced off in the FA Cup game against Sheffield United in midweek, may be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Dean Holden has named his squad for their trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road today and the midfielder has not been named in either the starting XI or among the subs, with City only able to name eight players on their bench.

Speaking to the Bristol Post after the game, Holden indicated that having come off with a tight hamstring against the Blades, Williams would be assessed ahead of today’s game.

Are you Bristol City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20

1. Which Premier League club did City play twice in pre-season?

Clearly, the medical staff felt he wasn’t fit enough to play a part and his omission has drawn a frustrated response from City fans – with many clearly concerned at the ongoing injury crisis.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hope it’s not too serious’ – Many Bristol City fans react to omission of one man ahead of Watford clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: