‘Hope it’s not too serious’ – Many Bristol City fans react to omission of one man ahead of Watford clash

Bristol City midfielder Joe Williams has not been named in the matchday squad for the clash with Watford today, which has caused a stir among many fans of the South West club.

The 24-year-old joined the Robins from Wigan in the summer but due to injury issues, he has featured just twice so far.

City have been plagued by injury problems this season and it seems that Williams, who was forced off in the FA Cup game against Sheffield United in midweek, may be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Dean Holden has named his squad for their trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road today and the midfielder has not been named in either the starting XI or among the subs, with City only able to name eight players on their bench.

Speaking to the Bristol Post after the game, Holden indicated that having come off with a tight hamstring against the Blades, Williams would be assessed ahead of today’s game.

Clearly, the medical staff felt he wasn’t fit enough to play a part and his omission has drawn a frustrated response from City fans – with many clearly concerned at the ongoing injury crisis.

Read their reaction here:

Williams out for the season en https://t.co/nXJu3CS3m5 — Birl (@Kronenbirl) February 13, 2021

AS I SUSPECTED NO JOE WILLIAMS🙄🙄 https://t.co/KqWkq4J6M3 — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) February 13, 2021

Probably what I’d have done with what’s available, maybe Nagy for HNM. Awaits inevitable “Joe Williams is likely to be missing for a couple of weeks” Tweet.. Only 8 subs. Expected Owura back from his self isolation but maybe it is a day early? https://t.co/wTRVfAmWlm — Graham Clapp (@gmc_63) February 13, 2021

No Williams – hope it’s not too serious. Would’ve been the side I picked with a coin toss over Wells/Diedhiou https://t.co/LDKG2fQBOU — Tom (@TomHagueBCFC) February 13, 2021

Joe Williams out for 9 years — ْْ (@bcfctom_) February 13, 2021

Hopefully Williams not being risked but who knows the way this season has played out — Andrew Fisher (@andy94613276) February 13, 2021

Williams out for season then — Josh Darwall (@BCFCJD) February 13, 2021

Williams injured then — George (@bcfcgexrge) February 13, 2021