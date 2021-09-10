‘Hope it works’, ‘Thank you, Wayne’ – These Derby County fans react as XI vs Birmingham City confirmed

Derby County will be looking to pick up their second win of the Championship season when they take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s tonight.

Here's tonight's team to face Birmingham! 💪 Sam Baldock returns from injury to lead the line! 🐏#DCFC pic.twitter.com/hdmWJuENIh — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 10, 2021

Wayne Rooney’s side have had a positive start to the campaign considering they were written off by many after a torrid summer that saw off-field issues dominate the club once again.

With the side picking up a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last time out, Rooney hasn’t made huge changes, although his hand was forced with Craig Forsyth suspended and Kamil Jozwiak not involved after playing for Poland against England just two days ago.

Lee Buchanan has come in at left-back for the Rams, with Sam Baldock leading the line on his return from injury in the 4-2-3-1 formation, with Louie Sibley and Tom Lawrence the creative threats in the team. Elsewhere, Jason Knight returns to the bench for the first-team this season.

