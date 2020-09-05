Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hope it happens’, ‘Liking the new approach’ – These Sunderland fans are excited as striker emerges as target

Published

47 mins ago

on

Sunderland have made an offer for Mateo Bajamich as their search for a new striker stretches to Argentina.

It’s no secret that the Black Cats are desperate for a new number nine ahead of the new League One season and Roker Report have confirmed that a bid in excess of £500,000 has been made to Instituto, who play in the Argentinian second tier.

Despite the team having an average previous season, the 21-year-old impressed, scoring nine goals in 21 games. And, his form caught the eye, with the update claiming that MLS side Houston Dynamo are ready to rival the Wearside outfit for Bajamich, having also made a bid.

Even though fans won’t have seen the youngster play, he boasts decent pedigree and his potential arrival has excited supporters who understand that at least one new striker is needed before the deadline.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…


