‘Hope it happens’, ‘Liking the new approach’ – These Sunderland fans are excited as striker emerges as target

Sunderland have made an offer for Mateo Bajamich as their search for a new striker stretches to Argentina.

It’s no secret that the Black Cats are desperate for a new number nine ahead of the new League One season and Roker Report have confirmed that a bid in excess of £500,000 has been made to Instituto, who play in the Argentinian second tier.

Despite the team having an average previous season, the 21-year-old impressed, scoring nine goals in 21 games. And, his form caught the eye, with the update claiming that MLS side Houston Dynamo are ready to rival the Wearside outfit for Bajamich, having also made a bid.

Even though fans won’t have seen the youngster play, he boasts decent pedigree and his potential arrival has excited supporters who understand that at least one new striker is needed before the deadline.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…

Two things…do we never learn about south Americans (except Julio obviosly) and it involves money so I'm out! — TWANGMACKEM8258™️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇦 (@twangmackem) September 5, 2020

I'm liking the new approach to recruitment, get in young lads with a point to prove and plenty of time to develop.

Makes a lovely change from older players just looking for a pay day. — Hutch (@Hutch_LXXXVI) September 5, 2020

Who are you and what have you done with our recruitment team — james (@JamesAtkinson__) September 5, 2020

Haven't we tried this b4 with scocco, alverez, maragoni etc etc — daz ftm safc (@themackem) September 5, 2020

South American flair in league one? I approve!! — 🐯🏈 Joe² 🏈🐯 (@Bunney_91) September 5, 2020

Hope it happens. — Paul Summerside (@summerside49) September 5, 2020

Scocco or Nunez incoming again!!!! Dive dive — SAFC&Golf (@Safcgolfer75) September 5, 2020