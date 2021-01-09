‘Hope he’s got a good passport’ – Mark Warburton reacts to transfer rumours around QPR man

QPR manager Mark Warburton appears to have dismissed suggestions that winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is close to a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Osayi-Samuel’s future has been the subject of much speculation recently, and with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, the winger is free to agree pre-contract deals with clubs outside of England ahead of a move in the summer.

Despite that, a recent report has claimed that Fenerbahce are in advanced talks with Osayi-Samuel this month for a transfer fee, while Scottish duo Celtic and Rangers have both reportedly offered pre-contract agreements to the winger.

However, it seems as though Warburton is unconvinced by those rumours, and remains pleased with what he is seeing from Osayi-Samuel on a day to day basis.

Responding to a question about those reports linking the 23-year-old with that trio of clubs, Warburton was quoted by West London Sport as saying: “Apparently he’s going to Celtic and Fenerbahce and Rangers as well. I hope he’s got a good passport.

“It’s all rumours and it keeps the media going. My only concern is Bright working hard, training well and performing well.”

So far this season, Osayi-Samuel has scored three goals and provided two assists in 20 league appearances for QPR, who currently sit 20th in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone after failing to win any of their last nine games.

The Verdict

It is hard to know quite what to make of this from a QPR perspective.

The fact that Warburton has suggested a move is unlikely at the minute, and that Osayi-Samuel is applying himself well in training, ought to be a good thing.

However, it is hard to escape the fact that with his contract still not extended, and little talks suggesting that it will be, it still seems inevitable that he will leave the club sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, a deal to take Osayi-Samuel to Fenerbahce this month may not have been the worst thing for QPR, since that would have at least allowed them to receive a fee for him, meaning you imagine there may be mixed feelings around all this.