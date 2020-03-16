‘Hope he’s better at Fifa than he is on the pitch’- These Middlesbrough fans react to surprise selection call

With the enforced break for the Premier League and EFL well under way, the admins of the Leyton Orient Twitter profile have been coming up with ideas to keep supporters entertained.

The O’s started with a match between themselves and Bradford City through the latest edition of Football Manager with their supporters deciding the team and the tactics for the virtual game. With supporters up and down the country well and truly missing their football dose, the Orient Twitter admins are setting up a FIFA 20 tournament for clubs across world football to take part in.

Over the weekend, a host of club’s participated in games of ‘Connect4’ across Twitter with Hull City’s clash with German giants Bayer Leverkusen pulling in a lot of hits from football fans and in a bid to keep their supporters entertained, Boro have jumped on the FIFA bandwagon.

Middlesbrough became one of the club’s accepting the invitation to participate in the tournament which hosts teams ranging from Aston Villa to Standard Liege.

Boro have also chosen their representative for the upcoming FIFA tournament with Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha set to be at the Boro controller.

The 21 year-old is yet to find the net since his switch from the blue half of Manchester during the January transfer window but will be looking to play his way into the Boro supporters’ hearts by winning the tournament.

Here are some of the best reactions to Nmecha’s selection…

