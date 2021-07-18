‘Hope he gets his opportunity’, ‘Get rid’ – These Portsmouth fans react as Ronan Curtis makes transfer revelation

One of Portsmouth’s key players over the last three years, Ronan Curtis has issued an honest admission about wanting his footballing future to be at Championship level.

In an interview with the Portsmouth News, the Ireland international has revealed that he wants to be playing in the second tier of English football this season, and teams have been ringing up to enquire about the 25-year-old this summer.

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City have both been linked with moves for Curtis and the News believe they both lead the chase for his signature, but it may take around £2 million for Pompey to part ways with the winger.

Curtis will not kick up a fuss if a move doesn’t come to fruition this summer and he will continue to get his head down and play for Portsmouth, but this month or August could be the time for him to move on from the south coast.

He’s hit double figures in goals in all three full seasons at Fratton Park in the league and it’s no surprise to see him linked with the league above – Portsmouth fans reacting to his transfer revelations are split on whether or not they want him to stay but some have praised him for his honesty on the situation.

Fair play to @RonanCurtis1 for being honest. I don’t have a problem with a player wanting to earn Championship wages. — Mary Williams #WearaMask (@marymaryw) July 18, 2021

He doesn’t want to be here so try and get the best fee you can and let him move on then use the money to rebuild. But asking £2m seems ridiculous in the current climate. — Ali Lance (@Ali_lance) July 18, 2021

Seems inevitable he is going so we should get it done. Then we know what impact it has on the budget and can recruit to replace and strengthen elsewhere. I appreciate his honesty. — Ian (@nisbeckian) July 18, 2021

Be happy if he stayed because we won’t pay wages needed for a replacement of his quality — Darren Gamblen (@GamblenDarren) July 18, 2021

Good 👍🏻 off you pop 👋🏻 — Ian Josephs (@joslaps) July 18, 2021

Get rid. Hardly irreplaceable — FrattonEnder2020 (@FrattonEnder201) July 18, 2021

Well good luck to Ronan if he stays great but he has only one career so if he moves on then good luck to him. — Mike L (@MLindopp) July 18, 2021

Get rid in my opinion. Could bring in one or two decent players for that price. https://t.co/LzbA0keqGG — Pat Buckley (@pBuckley05) July 18, 2021

Cash in on him and the drama that always seems to follow #Pompey https://t.co/cOTzvPtMb5 — Sam Manton (@sam_manton) July 18, 2021

Really liked reading the last 2 articles on Ronan Curtis. It’s nice to have someone who is prepared to speak openly and honestly rather than just say what people want to hear. If he stays he’ll have my backing 100%. Still the only real match winner we have #pompey — Luke Ellis (@LukeEllisPUP) July 18, 2021

Will never blame a player for wanting to play higher up, he has given 3 years at our club I honestly hope he gets his opportunity. — 🐮 MooArmy FC 🐮 (@Aaron25650310) July 18, 2021