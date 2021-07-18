Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Hope he gets his opportunity’, ‘Get rid’ – These Portsmouth fans react as Ronan Curtis makes transfer revelation

Published

1 hour ago

on

One of Portsmouth’s key players over the last three years, Ronan Curtis has issued an honest admission about wanting his footballing future to be at Championship level.

In an interview with the Portsmouth News, the Ireland international has revealed that he wants to be playing in the second tier of English football this season, and teams have been ringing up to enquire about the 25-year-old this summer.

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City have both been linked with moves for Curtis and the News believe they both lead the chase for his signature, but it may take around £2 million for Pompey to part ways with the winger.

Curtis will not kick up a fuss if a move doesn’t come to fruition this summer and he will continue to get his head down and play for Portsmouth, but this month or August could be the time for him to move on from the south coast.

He’s hit double figures in goals in all three full seasons at Fratton Park in the league and it’s no surprise to see him linked with the league above – Portsmouth fans reacting to his transfer revelations are split on whether or not they want him to stay but some have praised him for his honesty on the situation.


