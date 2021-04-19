Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Hope he gets a longer ban’, ‘Better off without him’ – Many Bristol City fans react to recent player decision

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bristol City have appealed Henri Lansbury’s red card, after the midfielder was sent off in the club’s weekend draw with Sheffield Wednesday after the referee adjudged that the 30-year-old had prevented a goal with his hand. 

Callum Paterson’s shot was seemingly heading in before then incident occurred, with referee Tony Harrington believing that the Robins’ player used his hand when in fact replays suggested the effort had in fact hit the bar.

The club is now awaiting a decision from the FA after appealing the decision and are hopeful that the player will be able to play some part in the club’s upcoming midweek game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Naturally this decision by the club has prompted widespread reaction amongst the club’s fanbase, with many taking to Twitter to air their views in response to Bristol City’s original tweet.

You can call yourself a true Bristol City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Robins quiz

1 of 20

In what year were Bristol City formed?

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hope he gets a longer ban’, ‘Better off without him’ – Many Bristol City fans react to recent player decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: