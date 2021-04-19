‘Hope he gets a longer ban’, ‘Better off without him’ – Many Bristol City fans react to recent player decision

Bristol City have appealed Henri Lansbury’s red card, after the midfielder was sent off in the club’s weekend draw with Sheffield Wednesday after the referee adjudged that the 30-year-old had prevented a goal with his hand.

Callum Paterson’s shot was seemingly heading in before then incident occurred, with referee Tony Harrington believing that the Robins’ player used his hand when in fact replays suggested the effort had in fact hit the bar.

The club is now awaiting a decision from the FA after appealing the decision and are hopeful that the player will be able to play some part in the club’s upcoming midweek game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Naturally this decision by the club has prompted widespread reaction amongst the club’s fanbase, with many taking to Twitter to air their views in response to Bristol City’s original tweet.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media.

Hope he gets a longer ban — alex (@bigalbcfc) April 19, 2021

They might be a bit busy lads 😂😂 — Rob Beezley (@Robbeezley) April 19, 2021

For every half-decent bit of play he’s had, he’s had three or more boneheaded displays. — moar coffee (@sephjnr) April 19, 2021

probably better off without him icl — Cheers, Nige (@BCFCCrob) April 19, 2021

Hopefully the appeal doesn’t work — George (@Georgebaker6969) April 19, 2021

yay — Bilbo (@BilboBCFC) April 19, 2021

would rather you didn’t tbh — Al🇵🇪 (@aIexbcfc) April 19, 2021

wont get anywhere with this, but well done for appealing it, it was never a red, a yellow at most — Jackson Macmanus 🏳‍🌈 (@JacksonMacmanus) April 19, 2021