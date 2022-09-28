“Hope he doesn’t go” – Reading FC fan pundit delivers honest Lucas Joao verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading will be looking to back up their recent victory over Wigan Athletic by securing a positive result in their showdown with Huddersfield Town this weekend.

One of the individuals who is expected to feature for the Royals at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday is Lucas Joao.

The forward has managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the seven games that he has participated in this season.

After scoring in Reading’s win over Blackburn Rovers in August, Joao managed to bag a brace in the club’s showdown with Stoke City earlier this month.

Joao’s current contract with the Royals is set to expire in June 2023 and thus there is a fair share of uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

Making reference to the forward’s current situation, FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt has admitted that he doesn’t want Joao to leave next year and has suggested that the club should be looking to offer the 29-year-old fresh terms.

Speaking to FLW, Hunt said: “In modern football with contracts and everything, could there be a scenario where Lucas Joao leaves and Andy Carroll stays until the end of the season?

“Possibly.

“I’d prefer both of them to stay until the end of the season.

“I think the contract situation is hopefully going to be easier for next season and beyond so we’ll be able to offer him something.

“If he is going to want to play at a higher level, I don’t think a Premier League club will come in for him.

“He fits in well at Reading and seems to be very popular as a player so I hope he doesn’t go and hope he does sign a new contract.”

The Verdict

For Reading to move forward as a club in the coming years, they will need to keep their best players at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

When you consider just how effective Joao has been for Reading in recent seasons, the Championship outfit ought to be doing everything in their power to convince him to stay for the foreseeable future.

In the 89 appearances that he has made at this level for the Royals, the Angola international has scored 38 goals whilst he has also chipped in with 14 assists.

Having already managed to find the back of the net on three occasions during the opening stages of the current campaign, Joao will now be aiming to regularly add to this tally between now and the start of the World Cup.