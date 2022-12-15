“Hope he does stick around” – Barnsley fan pundit makes admission about Norwich City loanee’s future at Oakwell

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley will be looking to extend their current winning run in League One to five games this weekend when they host Burton Albion at Oakwell.

Whereas the likes of Luca Connell, Brad Collins and Devante Cole are expected to start against the Brewers, Josh Martin may have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench.

Martin has not featured for the Reds in League One since their clash with Forest Green Rovers in October.

The 21-year-old scored his third goal of the season in this aforementioned showdown and has also managed to provide three assists for his team-mates since sealing a loan move from Norwich City.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see whether the Canaries decide to leave Martin at Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

Making reference to the winger, FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall has admitted that he would like to see Martin stay at the club.

Speaking to FLW, Beardsall said: “I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Josh Martin at Barnsley just yet.

“He’s had a couple of decent games, he played well against Doncaster in the EFL Trophy group stages and I know it’s obviously the pizza cup as we all call it and it’s not the same as a league match.

“But, you know, he’s shown signs that he’s definitely got some talent, he can attack defensives and he can do something on the ball.

“I think my biggest criticism of him is that he gets knocked off the ball quite easily at the minute so I think he probably needs to work on that element of his game, protecting the ball when he’s in possession.

“It’s just confidence for him, I think that he has not had enough game-time to maybe get a run of games and show what he’s made of and that’s down to us being successful in the league and being fourth in the table.

“Obviously, there have been limited opportunities for those on the fringes.

“So, for me, it’s just about him getting his head down, keep working hard, keeping confident and trying to enjoy his football and then when the chance comes, make sure he takes it with both hands.

“So I hope he does stick around at Barnsley and I hope he does get chances to be successful.

“But at the minute he is just being kept out of the side mainly because we have got some players who are playing really well such as the likes of Adam Phillips and others who are in the first team at the minute.”

Quiz: Have any of these 26 ex-Barnsley players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 26 Luke Steele Yes No

The Verdict

Whereas Norwich would have wanted to see Martin play more games for Barnsley during the first half of the season, there is no reason why the winger cannot go on to make strides in terms of his development by continuing to learn from the guidance of Michael Duff.

When he is given another chance to showcase his talent, Martin will need to produce an eye-catching performance in order to boost his hopes of claiming a spot in the club’s starting eleven in the coming months.

With Barnsley aiming to secure an immediate return to the Championship in 2023, they will need all of their players to step up to the mark when called upon.

By gaining some more senior experience between now and the end of the current campaign, Martin could potentially remain in Norwich’s long-term plans for the future.