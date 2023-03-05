“Hope he does have a long-term future at the club” – Norwich City fan pundit addresses future of Canaries attacker

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In a bid to stay in the Premier League for more than one season for the first time in the early 2010’s, Norwich City uncharacteristically splashed the cash last summer, with one of the players arriving at Carrow Road being Christos Tzolis.

Tzolis was 19 years of age when he arrived at Carrow Road, yet he came with a big reputation with the price-tag to boot, with the Canaries sending £10 million to PAOK Salonika for his services.

Having scored 16 goals in all competitions for PAOK in the 2020-21 season, with five of them coming in European competition, Norwich supporters were hoping for an immediate impact, but it wasn’t quite to be the case.

The Greece international scored just twice in 19 appearances last season in all competitions, and ahead of the 2022-23 campaign he was sent out on loan to Dutch outfit FC Twente for the entirety of the season.

After suffering an injury though and also not really making much of an impact over in the Netherlands, Tzolis returned to Norfolk at the end of January and has been re-integrated back into the squad by new head coach David Wagner.

Tzolis has come off the bench five times since his return and score his first goal in English league football against Birmingham City in February – FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes is hoping to see more of the Greek winger between now and the end of the season and despite not being utilised much hopes he remains at the club to fulfil his potential.

“Tzolis hasn’t really been able to prove himself yet since returning,” Zeke said.

“He did well with his goal a few weeks ago but he still hasn’t had much of a run in the team.

“I’d imagine that this is because Wagner doesn’t think that he is ready yet and also with the performances of Onel Hernandez I think that’s also a reason why Tzolis hasn’t been able to get much game-time yet.

“But I would imagine in the next few weeks and months he will be, and I hope he does have a long-term future at the club, especially when you’ve spent £10 million on him you would hope that he could do a little bit more than he has done.”

The Verdict

For the price that Norwich paid for Tzolis, of course more end product would have been expected so far during his time at the club.

However, it has to be remembered that he is just 21 years of age and he still has a lot of developing to do still – perhaps he just needs to acclimatise to the English game and then we will see what he’s made of.

It’s understandable that David Wagner is just trying to ease him back in after not doing much over in Holland, and towards the end of the season we could see the Greek youngster at his best.

Norwich should not think about cashing in on him though this summer as he could still get a lot better – he scored 16 times in Greece and in Europe in 2020-21 as a teenager so there is quite clearly something there to be worked with.