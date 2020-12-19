‘Hope Bacuna’s up for it’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans debate Corberan selection pre-Watford

Huddersfield Town host Watford this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan’s side hoping for a surprise win against the promotion-hopefuls.

It’s tough for Corberan at the moment, with injuries pinching.

However, today he’s been able to call on an unchanged XI from the side that drew 0-0 with Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨 Carlos Corberán has named an unchanged starting line-up for today’s @SkyBetChamp game against @WatfordFC; 3pm kick-off at the @JS_Stadium.#htafc pic.twitter.com/a07AD0OtJi — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) December 19, 2020

That means that it’s Ryan Schofield in goal again in Ben Hamer’s absence.

Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr and Harry Toffolo make up the back-four.

Jonathan Hogg captains the side and anchors midfield, with Lewis O’Brien and Carel Eiting either side of him. Judging by the selection, Juninho Bacuna will be given a free role behind the two strikers: Isaac Mbenza and Fraizer Campbell.

Many fans are acceptant that this is tough for Corberan given his injuries, with a fair few pointing out that this is the best XI available.

We dive into some reaction here…

Good.. although hope Bacuna up for it today — Steve B (@gegenpresser21) December 19, 2020

Thought Toffs looked dead on his feet after 70 mins against Coventry -Hope he's had a good rest and ready for the battle ahead- What price a Hogg booking!! — Dave Oracle (@DaveOracle) December 19, 2020

Another 90 minutes of Bacuna strolling around and not looking interested! — Karl Ridsdale (@gkarl101) December 19, 2020

Solid — shel 🇪🇸 (@shelchenko) December 19, 2020

Obrien again hes been poor recently — HTFC LP 🇪🇦🇪🇦 (@pykelucas128) December 19, 2020

Pritchard for O’Brien and it’s perfect — scrooge (@woo__ben) December 19, 2020

Best 11 available with all the injuries https://t.co/0Gz7pV2ttM — david neal (@chairmong) December 19, 2020