‘Hope Bacuna’s up for it’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans debate Corberan selection pre-Watford

Huddersfield Town host Watford this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan’s side hoping for a surprise win against the promotion-hopefuls. 

It’s tough for Corberan at the moment, with injuries pinching.

However, today he’s been able to call on an unchanged XI from the side that drew 0-0 with Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

That means that it’s Ryan Schofield in goal again in Ben Hamer’s absence.

Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr and Harry Toffolo make up the back-four.

Jonathan Hogg captains the side and anchors midfield, with Lewis O’Brien and Carel Eiting either side of him. Judging by the selection, Juninho Bacuna will be given a free role behind the two strikers: Isaac Mbenza and Fraizer Campbell.

Many fans are acceptant that this is tough for Corberan given his injuries, with a fair few pointing out that this is the best XI available.

