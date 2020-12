‘Hope Bacuna’s up for it’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans debate Corberan selection pre-Watford

Huddersfield Town host Watford this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan’s side hoping for a surprise win against the promotion-hopefuls.ย

It’s tough for Corberan at the moment, with injuries pinching.

However, today he’s been able to call on an unchanged XI from the side that drew 0-0 with Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

That means that it’s Ryan Schofield in goal again in Ben Hamer’s absence.

Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr and Harry Toffolo make up the back-four.

Jonathan Hogg captains the side and anchors midfield, with Lewis O’Brien and Carel Eiting either side of him. Judging by the selection, Juninho Bacuna will be given a free role behind the two strikers: Isaac Mbenza and Fraizer Campbell.

Many fans are acceptant that this is tough for Corberan given his injuries, with a fair few pointing out that this is the best XI available.

We dive into some reaction here…

Good.. although hope Bacuna up for it today — Steve B (@gegenpresser21) December 19, 2020

Thought Toffs looked dead on his feet after 70 mins against Coventry -Hope he's had a good rest and ready for the battle ahead- What price a Hogg booking!! — Dave Oracle (@DaveOracle) December 19, 2020

Another 90 minutes of Bacuna strolling around and not looking interested! — Karl Ridsdale (@gkarl101) December 19, 2020

Solid — shel ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ (@shelchenko) December 19, 2020

Obrien again hes been poor recently — HTFC LP ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฆ (@pykelucas128) December 19, 2020

Pritchard for Oโ€™Brien and itโ€™s perfect — scrooge (@woo__ben) December 19, 2020

Best 11 available with all the injuries https://t.co/0Gz7pV2ttM — david neal (@chairmong) December 19, 2020