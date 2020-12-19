Huddersfield Town News
‘Hope Bacuna’s up for it’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans debate Corberan selection pre-Watford
Huddersfield Town host Watford this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan’s side hoping for a surprise win against the promotion-hopefuls.
It’s tough for Corberan at the moment, with injuries pinching.
However, today he’s been able to call on an unchanged XI from the side that drew 0-0 with Coventry City on Wednesday evening.
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨
Carlos Corberán has named an unchanged starting line-up for today’s @SkyBetChamp game against @WatfordFC; 3pm kick-off at the @JS_Stadium.#htafc pic.twitter.com/a07AD0OtJi
— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) December 19, 2020
That means that it’s Ryan Schofield in goal again in Ben Hamer’s absence.
Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr and Harry Toffolo make up the back-four.
Jonathan Hogg captains the side and anchors midfield, with Lewis O’Brien and Carel Eiting either side of him. Judging by the selection, Juninho Bacuna will be given a free role behind the two strikers: Isaac Mbenza and Fraizer Campbell.
Many fans are acceptant that this is tough for Corberan given his injuries, with a fair few pointing out that this is the best XI available.
We dive into some reaction here…
Good.. although hope Bacuna up for it today
— Steve B (@gegenpresser21) December 19, 2020
Thought Toffs looked dead on his feet after 70 mins against Coventry -Hope he's had a good rest and ready for the battle ahead- What price a Hogg booking!!
— Dave Oracle (@DaveOracle) December 19, 2020
Another 90 minutes of Bacuna strolling around and not looking interested!
— Karl Ridsdale (@gkarl101) December 19, 2020
Solid
— shel 🇪🇸 (@shelchenko) December 19, 2020
Obrien again hes been poor recently
— HTFC LP 🇪🇦🇪🇦 (@pykelucas128) December 19, 2020
Pritchard for O’Brien and it’s perfect
— scrooge (@woo__ben) December 19, 2020
Strongest team possible from those still standing #htafc #UTT https://t.co/ZawJ92IKcj
— GamerJamesFM (@GamerJamesFM) December 19, 2020
Best 11 available with all the injuries https://t.co/0Gz7pV2ttM
— david neal (@chairmong) December 19, 2020
Bacuna😳😂 https://t.co/N3ubLMaED5
— Kieran Ward (@KieranKwardWard) December 19, 2020