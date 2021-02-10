Hoolahan, Bowery & Vaughan nominated for FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award

The nominations for the first FLW Fans’ Player of the Month awards have been revealed and today, we’re looking at the best performers from League Two.

January is always a busy month in the EFL calendar, with clubs looking to find the balance between negotiating a congested schedule and doing business while the transfer window is open.

The amount of attention paid to off-field matters last month did not dull the entertainment and excitement of the League Two action, with lots of quality on show.

Six players have been rewarded for their performances in January and below we’ve outlined why they’ve made it on the list.

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Defenders

Nominees: Pierce Sweeney

January wasn’t the easiest of months for Exeter City, whose promotion push was dented by a run of just one win in five League Two games, but Sweeney was a consistent performer in their backline.

The centre-back was dominant defensively, particularly in dealing with balls into the box as he won 22 aerial duels, and was a huge factor in the Grecians earning any points at all.

The Midfielders

Nominees: Adam Phillips, Wes Hoolahan

Such were the quality of Phillips’ performances in January, and through the start of the 2020/21 campaign, that he was recalled by parent club Burnley and sent on loan to League One.

The 23-year-old certainly left Morecambe fans with something to remember him by, however, grabbing two goals and two assists in five League Two appearances.

Cambridge United went unbeaten in the league in January, claiming 14 points from six games as they climbed to the top of the table.

Hoolahan’s dazzling displays were vital to that run as he continued to pull the strings from midfield as well as adding two goals and two assists.

The Forwards

Nominees: Jordan Bowery, Aaron Martin, James Vaughan

Bowery’s hat-trick against Port Vale at the start of 2021 was a sign of what was to come as his final third exploits helped Mansfield Town fly up the table last month.

The 29-year-old’s four goals and two assists were a key factor in the Stags winning four in four in the EFL’s lowest tier last month, while the striker also grabbed an assist in their FA Cup tie.

Despite facing five of League Two’s top nine teams in January, Harrogate continued their impressive start to the life in the EFL, thanks in no small part to the performances of Martin.

The forward was a constant nuisance for opposition defences, as well as adding a goal and an assist for the Yorkshire club, with his match-winning display against Newport County a particular highlight.

Vaughan kept pace in what has been a phenomenal first season as a permanent Tranmere Rovers player, with the experienced striker netting 16 times in 23 games so far.

He scored four in four and proved a constant nuisance for opposition defenders, taking 15 shots in total.

His exploits ensured Tranmere took 13 points from a possible 15 last month as they closed the gap on the top.

