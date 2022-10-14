Honeyman starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

Their early season form has been inconsistent to say the very least, but Millwall recorded a good win at home on Saturday when they defeated struggling Middlesbrough 2-0.

Record signing Zian Flemming scored both goals in South Bermondsey that afternoon, taking his seasonal tally to four in 10 outings for the Lions.

Having finished just outside of the play-off places last season, Gary Rowett is aiming to go one better in the current campaign and see his side crack the top six, although speculation linking him to the West Bromwich Albion vacancy may have distracted him from the task at hand this coming weekend.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Millwall flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Jem Karacan initially join Millwall on loan from? Wimbledon Reading FC

That task is a trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate as both clubs look for back-to-back wins – but how will Rowett line his side up?

Even though the 4-2-3-1 formation worked wonders against Middlesbrough at The Den last weekend and it was also used away at Rotherham, but perhaps a back three will be more effective on the road against a team like Bristol City.

It is the formation that Rowett tends to favour the most and one he hasn’t denied that he will go back to, and it would make sense to match the Robins up as Nigel Pearson utilises the same system.

Murray Wallace started against Middlesbrough but at left-back – in this formation however he would slot into the back three, allowing attacking wing-backs Danny McNamara and Callum Styles to take their place.

In midfield, George Honeyman could return to the starting line-up to complement Billy Mitchell and George Saville in the engine room, having not started in Millwall’s last two matches.

There is a tough choice to make up-front with plenty of options to choose from, but Zian Flemming of course has to remain in the starting 11 and he will most likely be partnered by Tom Bradshaw, who is yet to get off the mark this season but scored nine times in the previous campaign.

That would leave Rowett with plenty of options to choose off the bench, with Benik Afobe, Andreas Voglsammer, Jamie Shackleton, Scott Malone, Charlie Cresswell, Tyler Burey and others clamouring for an appearance, which shows what strength in depth the Lions currently possess.

There is strong competition for places nowadays and whilst a victory last time out would normally mean not too many changes should be made, the 3-5-2 system may just be a better fit for what is up against them this weekend.